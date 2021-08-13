INDIANAPOLIS — After four weeks of rising vaccination numbers across the state, Indiana saw a slight drop in the number of first-timers coming in for shots this past week.
The drop wasn't large, but was still a drop after three consecutive weeks of rising numbers as the state continues to weather a major surge in COVID-19 activity brought on by the highly infectious delta variant.
The local picture is again unclear due to ongoing updates to the state's dashboard, which is correcting an error about where people were being credited if their ZIP code overlapped two counties.
COVID-19 activity has continued to rise across the state, with daily case counts over 2,000 cases per day for the last week, continually rising hospitalizations and rising daily death counts.
This past week, 45,178 Hoosiers received their first dose of a two-shot vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was a slight decrease from about 47,000 vaccines given to first timers the previous week.
After hitting an all-time low of just under 24,000 vaccines given to first-time recipients the week ended July 9, uptake had been rising for the last four weeks, hitting 29,000, then 35,000, then 43,000 and the 47,000 last week.
Indiana crossed the 3 million mark to close this week, with 3,001,375 Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against the virus. That accounts for approximately 52.6% of all eligible Hoosiers age 12 and older.
For the second straight week, adjustments to the reported totals in individual counties make it impossible to tell the change from the previous week.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box had forecast that the update was coming to address an issue with county of residence assignments. Prior to the fix, some people living in ZIP codes that overlap two counties were only being assigned to one of those counties, regardless of whether they lived on the other side of the line.
That had the impact of giving some counties slightly larger counts while shorting other counties, Box said. The issue has now been fixed so that county of residence will be assigned by an actual address instead of just a static ZIP code assignment.
Last week, Steuben and DeKalb counties lost numbers of their totals, while Noble and LaGrange counties showed a higher-than-normal gain. This week, it was the opposite, with Noble and LaGrange counties having reductions int their totals while DeKalb and Steuben counties saw increases.
Compared to the week ended July 30 — the last week before the tweaks started being made to the statewide dashboard — DeKalb County's total of people who have received at least one shot has risen 452 people, followed by Noble County with 401 more, Steuben County with 334 more and LaGrange County with 172 additional.
The two-week totals for new vaccinations in the four counties are up slightly compared to the two weeks prior to the dashboard changes, 1,359 to 1,246.
What is clear is that local counties still lag the statewide vaccine average of 52.6% widely.
Steuben County remains the closest at 45.4% of its population fully vaccinated, with DeKalb County second at 41.9%. Noble County trails the state by 15 percentage points at 37.9%, while LaGrange County continues as the least-vaccinated county in the state with less than half the state average at just 23.8% vaccination rate.
Vaccines continue to prove to be effective at reducing new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Overall, just 0.23% of the 3 million vaccinated Hoosiers have gone on to experience a breakthrough case, with lower hospitalization and death rates occurring among those breakthrough cases as compared to the unvaccinated population.
The delta variant has been pushing even vaccinated Hoosiers, however, as the wider circulation of the virus has been leading to more breakthrough cases.
Still, with about a 50/50 split between vaccinated and unvaccinated Hoosiers, the 1,417 new breakthrough cases logged this week accounted for 9% of the total new case load recorded by the state, showing that vaccinated Hoosiers are contracting the virus at far lower rates their their unvaccinated neighbors.
Health officials are continuing to encourage people to take precautions and get vaccinated, especially as the state is once again seeing a sharp and rapid rise in new hospitalizations.
The statewide hospital census rose to 1,433 patients as of Friday, a 244% increase since July 1 and a 59% increase since Aug. 1.
Those hospitalization numbers are the highest since Feb. 4, when the state was coming down off record highs set at the end of 2020.
Current hospitalizations are at 41% of the all-time peak of 3,460 set on Nov. 30, but one main difference between then and now being half of Hoosiers are protected via vaccination, while the only immunity in play then was from people who had previously contracted the virus.
With the rise in cases and hospitalizations, statewide deaths have been rising again, too.
After hitting as low as an average of just two deaths per day, the state is now seeing about 10.5 deaths per day over the last week and the number has been steadily rising since mid-July.
Hoosiers can locate a vaccine site and sign up for an appointment via ourshot.in.gov.
