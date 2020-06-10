INDIANAPOLIS — Another two Noble County residents have died of COVID-19, making it four deaths recorded this week.
In the Indiana State Department of Health's Wednesday update, Noble County logged its 24th and 25th deaths. Noble County recorded its 22nd death on Sunday and 23rd death on Tuesday.
Prior to this week, Noble County had been without a new COVID-19 death since May 26.
No details were immediately available Wednesday about the two new fatalities.
Earlier this week, Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff said the death logged on Sunday was the county's first patient not related to a nursing home outbreak. The other 22 deaths at that time had all been residents of long-term care facilities.
Three nursing homes in Noble County have had at least one case reported. Two facilities, Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, have been battling COVID-19 for weeks.
The third, North Ridge Village in Albion, had one patient test positive the week following Memorial Day, but that person was quickly relocated out of the facility. Details about whether that facility has had more cases since have not been released by the county.
At 25 deaths, Noble County has the 21st highest death total of Indiana's 92 counties. But adjusting for population, on a per-capita basis, Noble County has had the 12th highest death rate at 5.2 people per 10,000.
By comparison, regional neighbors Allen County and Elkhart County have had 77 and 29 deaths, respectively, but due to their larger populations their per-capita deaths are only 2 and 1.4 per 10,000, respectively.
Locally, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties haven't had any new deaths in weeks. LaGrange and Steuben have both only had two each, while DeKalb County has only logged one death overall.
Indiana currently sits at 2,173 deaths attributable to COVID-19 overall, logging 15 new deaths on Wednesday.
As for new cases, case growth slowed locally on a slow day for the state as a whole. Local counties, with the exception of Steuben County, have been surging of late, reporting significantly higher case numbers on a daily basis than at any time before.
LaGrange County's total has increased more than 200% since Memorial Day, while DeKalb County, with fewer cases, has also more than doubled.
On Wednesday, LaGrange County increased seven cases after several days of double-digit additions, while Noble and DeKalb counties each recorded five new cases and Steuben County added three.
Allen County is just shy of 2,000 cases overall, with that county having seen hundreds of new cases since the holiday weekend. Elkhart County is also approaching 2,000, sitting at 1,832, after seeing even more case growth recently than Allen County despite a smaller population.
Kosciusko County has also seen a major increase in cases since May 25, rising from 86 on Memorial Day to 252 as of Wednesday, a 193% increase. Whitley County, which has had smaller numbers than other areas, hit 58 cases on Wednesday, a 48.7% increase since Memorial Day.
