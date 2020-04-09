HUDSON — Hudson’s new street and utility superintendent is on the job this month.
Hudson resident Brian Jones was hired by the Hudson Town Council at its meeting on March 17. He replaces retired superintendent Ed Miller, who served the town for more than 23 years.
The meeting was held at town hall. Contingencies were considered in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“There were only department heads, council members, town attorney, clerk-treasurer and one guest present,” said clerk Carla Olson. “We were able to use social distancing practices easily due to the slim turn out and large space available at that meeting.”
Further meetings have been suspended until social distancing restrictions have been loosened and will be scheduled on an as-needed basis. For meetings that are deemed essential, town council members will be given the option of video or telephone conference, or may attend in person and at the appropriate distance.
Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the order requiring Hoosiers to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies and for health and safety. The order ends on Monday, April 20, but could be extended, says the state web site at in.gov.
“So far things seem to be going very well here,” said Olson. “Many kids ride their bikes, which makes social distancing easy, families are walking their dogs, and sidewalk chalk embellishes pavement throughout the town.”
During the March meeting Hudson Town Council processed a tax abatement form and passed a resolution to take preventative measures toward protecting Hudson residents from spreading coronavirus. Public buildings in Hudson — including the fire hall, town hall and maintenance shed — are closed to the public.
“Hardy Park was later closed when the governor released the mandate for such action,” said Olson. Ashley-Hudson Police wrapped playground equipment with police tape and the bathroom facilities are locked.
Some businesses in the Hudson area remain open, including Village Foods, Dollar General and the Ashley Deli gas station.
“They have done a fabulous job of maintaining a sense of stability with their goods and services,” said Olson. “Their hours may be shortened but the efforts to safely serve our community are greatly appreciated.”
A Hudson Town Council meeting may be scheduled in the near future to deal with another tax abatement, said Olson. A public meeting notice will be published through KPC Media Group. Most council items will remain tabled until normal business can resume.
