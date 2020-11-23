INDIANAPOLIS — The death toll in northeast Indiana continues to rise, with six more deaths recorded since Saturday.
DeKalb County had three of those deaths, while LaGrange County logged two and Noble County had one.
Those deaths have taken the four counties to 50 deaths in the slightly more than a month period since Oct. 21.
DeKalb County recorded three deaths over the past two days, taking it to 29 deaths all time.
DeKalb County reported two deaths on Sunday, both of which occurred on Thursday and were one person 80 years or older and one person in their 70s. The county also had one additional death reported on Monday, which occurred on Sunday and was a person in their 70s.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, nine deaths of patients in their 70s and 17 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
LaGrange County had two deaths reported Monday, also taking it to 29 deaths all-time. The deaths occurred on Saturday and Sunday, according to the state. One of the patients was in their 70s while the other was 80-plus.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, three deaths among people in their 60s, 13 among people in their 70s and 12 people who were 80 or older.
Noble County had its 46th overall death reported on Sunday, a death that occurred on Friday and was a person in their 70s, according to the state.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 11 people in their 70s and 27 at 80 or older.
The four counties have now combined for 50 deaths in just over a month, with 18 of those in DeKalb County, 13 in LaGrange County, 12 in Noble County and five in Steuben County.
The new deaths come amid a familiar backdrop of many COVID-19 metrics remaining at all-time highs.
The state added 5,506 cases on Monday, which is the biggest Monday total ever, surpassing last week's total of 5,147. Case counts are usually lowest on Mondays and Tuesday, so the total is down a bit compared to last week's late-week numbers.
Monday's total was running above same-day numbers last week, but Sunday's figure was down slightly at 6,174 cases to 6,710 the Sunday the week before.
Case numbers are likely to fluctuate wildly this week in comparison to typical weeks before testing sites and labs are likely to shutter on and around the Thanksgiving holiday, which is likely to put a short-term damper on the number of cases being reported.
On Monday, the state passed 300,000 known cases since March and crossed the 5,000 total death line on Sunday.
Statewide hospitalizations still remain at a record high 3,219 total patients as of Sunday, but sharp day-to-day increases that have been the hallmark of early November have slowed recently. Whether the slowdown is a short-term blip or a sign that Indiana is maybe started to level off will take more time to determine.
After seeing some short term improvement in total hospitalizations, Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, saw total patient numbers rise again over the weekend from 342 to 384.
The state logged 48 deaths on Sunday and 27 on Monday, which is typically as death numbers usually drop over the weekend due to reporting lags. Death totals are typically highest on Tuesdays, so it will give a clearer picture of whether death totals have started to calm or if they are still on the rise.
Historically about 1-in-6 people hospitalized for COVID-19 end up dying in the hospital, so continuing record-high hospital numbers are a strong indicator that deaths will remain high for the near future.
Locally, case counts continue rising sharply across the four-county area.
Noble County logged 89 cases over the two-day period, followed by DeKalb County with 64, Steuben County with 55 and LaGrange County with 28 cases.
