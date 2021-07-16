INDIANAPOLIS — Just over half of Hoosiers age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Northeast Indiana, not so much.
As of Friday, Indiana has 2.89 million Hoosiers who have completed either a two-dose Pfizer of Moderna vaccine or received a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, putting the state at 50.66% of its eligible population of just over 5.7 million fully vaccinated.
It’s no 70% — a rate that some states hit by the July 4 goal but that Indiana missed widely — but it’s creeping upward.
Northeast Indiana, by comparison, still lags that state by a fair margin. The four-county area as a whole is only 36.25% vaccinated, although that regional average is dragged down by the state-worst LaGrange County and Noble County, which is tied for 14th-worst of Indiana’s 92 counties.
As of Friday, Steuben County continues to lead local counties at 44.3% vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County at 40.7%. At the low end, Noble County sits at 36.3% and LaGrange County lags every other county at 23.2%.
This past week, vaccine numbers did tick up slightly, improving from a new record-low set last week.
In total, 425 residents in the four-county area came in for a first shot this past week, an increase from just 290 a week ago, the lowest to date.
After all four counties had fewer than 100 people come in for shots last week, three of four hit 100 or more. Noble County gave shots to 147 people, followed by DeKalb County at 131 and Steuben County at 100 even. LaGrange County had just 47, although that was an increase from 38 the week prior.
Statewide vaccine numbers also ticked up slightly, rising from about 24,000 first-timers a week ago to just over 29,000 this week.
The distribution of vaccines hasn’t changed significantly in recent weeks. Older Hoosiers, those 65 and older, are vaccinated at rates upward of 75%. After that, vaccination rates drop slightly with every five-year cohort, from 68% for those 60-65 down to 18.6% for Hoosiers 12-15 years old.
The only five-year bracket that is higher than the age group above it is the 20-24 age range, which would contain many college students. That age group sits at 34.7% vaccinated, higher than 31.6% of 25-29-year-olds and 32.4% of 16-19-year-olds.
Indiana University is the only state college to require vaccines for all students and staff to return in fall 2021-22, although that mandate is being challenged in court by a group of students, led by a Noble County student who has already been given an exemption from vaccination but is still fighting the rule.
That being said, other universities have strongly encouraged vaccinations and those who do get their shots won’t have to follow other guidelines such as routine testing or illness surveillance while on campus.
Indiana state health officials continue to encourage all eligible Hoosiers to receive the vaccine in order to protect against COVID-19 and its variant strains, including the delta variant first identified in India, which is now hitting some states hard.
The delta variant, which is more infectious than the original COVID-19 strain and also hits patients harder, has accounted for 2-in-3 variant cases identified this month. That’s an increase of 43% from the month before as the strain circulates more widely.
The vaccines continue to prove highly effective at preventing the virus.
Of the 2.89 million people who have been vaccinated, the state has identified just 2,720 breakthrough cases, a breakthrough rate of less than 0.1%.
Of those 2.89 million vaccinated Hoosiers, there have been only 46 deaths of patients who caught COVID-19 after vaccination, a breakthrough rate of 0.002%. Of those 46 deaths, 42 were people older than 65 years old, with an average age of 79.
The elderly are more likely to experience a breakthrough case than younger people, as their immune systems may be too weak to mount a response even after vaccination.
Almost all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana are occurring among the unvaccinated population.
And after hitting record lows in June, activity has been picking up recently.
After averaging fewer than 200 cases per day as of June 28, daily case counts have more than doubled to an average of 429 cases per day as of this week, and hospitalizations have ticked up slightly, too.
Right now, the state is following a very similar pattern to 2020.
Last year, cases dropped to lows in June coming out of the state’s initial surge in March/April/May. Activity started rising at the beginning of July, then leveled off through the end of September.
At that point, cases rocketed upward, hitting thousands per day and setting new daily records every week until peaking at in December, before starting to fall as vaccine distribution started across the state.
Due to vaccination levels it’s unlikely the state would see a new surge this fall or winter nearly as big as the one in 2020, but a rise in cases could be possible among the unvaccinated if variants arrive en force or if cases shoot up when colder sets back in.
