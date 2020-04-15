AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed a seventh case of Coronavirus in a DeKalb County resident, the department said Wednesday morning.
The patient is a 30-year-old who is at home recovering, the department said.
In a news release, health officials asked residents to please continue to follow social-distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as the governor’s Stay-at-Home Executive Order.
Officials emphasized the Centers for Disease Control recommendation of wearing face coverings in public settings where social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
The new case comes one day after DeKalb County has recorded the first death of a county resident from COVID-19.
A 65-year-old man who was hospitalized in Fort Wayne died Tuesday, the DeKalb County Health Department said. No additional information about the man was released.
The Health Department reported April 3 that the man who died Tuesday had been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized in critical condition at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
The man who died may have had other medical conditions, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said Tuesday. He said the Health Department has not pinpointed how the man may have become infected with the coronavirus.
DeKalb County’s sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Monday in a 45-year-old woman who is at home recovering, Souder said.
The four most recent confirmed cases in DeKalb County involve people between the ages of 27 and 45.
The county’s seventh case is not reflected in statewide statistics released Wednesday. DeKalb County continues to have far fewer cases than its neighboring counties, all of which are in double digits. With 51 tests for coronavirus reported Wednesday, DeKalb County is tied with Whitley and Benton counties for the fewest tests among all counties in the northern half of Indiana.
DeKalb County health officials issued a letter to residents Tuesday, relaying information about the local response to COVID-19:
Testing for the Coronavirus:
• Testing is presently being performed at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
• Testing guidelines are set by the Indiana State Department of Health.
• Testing samples can only be verified by the state or select commercial laboratories.
• There is still limited availability of tests so only certain people are being tested.
Treatment for the Coronavirus:
• There is no specific medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19.
• Self-treatment at home is most common, most will not need hospitalization.
• If you develop a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing seek medical care but call first.
What is DeKalb County doing regarding the COVID-19 response:
• weekly stakeholder meetings with leaders from the local, district and state;
• established an Emergency Operations Center for tracking, monitoring and management;
• updating plans and contingency plans; and
• education and information sharing.
What important steps you can do to prevent the spread:
• stay home, save lives – essential travel only;
• maintain social distancing, keep a safe distance of 6 feet or more;
• avoid close contact with people, hand shaking and touching;
• wear face coverings such as masks, scarf, or bandannas especially in public settings;
• wash your hands often and avoid touching your face;
• cover your cough and sneeze; and
• clean and disinfect frequently
“In closing, we anticipate the number of positive cases to continue to rise in DeKalb County. We all need to work together to slow the spread. This truly needs to be a unified approach by all citizens of DeKalb County,” the letter said.
It was signed by Souder; Cheryl Lynch, R.N., director of the DeKalb County Health Department; and Jason Meek, director of DeKalb County Homeland Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.