FORT WAYNE — The threat of coronavirus is in no way lifting, so if manufacturers have hopes of reopening, now is the time for them to embrace a new normal and start to stop the spread, according to health experts.
In a series of webinars titled “Roadmap to a Healthy Reopening” on Thursday, Parkview Health and the Allen County Department of Health hosted industry-specific sessions, along with Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
During the manufacturing and warehousing session, Parkview directors first showed their own example of what they’re doing for workers, and then focused on specific questions from manufacturers.
Each piece of advice for manufacturers followed the same model Parkview presented of a process to keep people from being infected.
That process has four steps, each building upon the last, with the first steps being the most effective.
First, employers will want to eliminate the hazard. That might look like using virtual conferencing and staying home when sick.
Then, engineering controls can be used, which isolate people from the hazard. This is where staying 6 feet apart comes in to play, as well as removing commonly touched items and making hand sanitizer available.
Next, administration controls should be used to change the way people work. That means no shaking hands, washing hands frequently and staggering hours to limit contact.
Lastly, personal protective equipment, or PPE, should be used, and employers should make sure their employees are trained on how and when to use it.
Presenters made sure to hammer home that only using masks and gloves is not enough and certainly isn’t the first step in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.
Later in the session, Parkview health experts delved into specific questions from manufacturers about testing, handling materials and PPE.
Should all of my employees wear masks at all times?
The answer to this is complicated, but according to Parkview’s Chief Safety and Quality Officer Dr. Jeffrey Boord, it might not be completely necessary if other precautionary steps are taken first.
For example, if a company has followed proper social distancing, kept people at home who can work remotely and made sure things are sanitized multiple times per day, mandatory mask-wearing might not be needed all the time.
However, in places where distancing might not be possible, masks might be more important.
Boord also mentioned that masks aren’t actually meant to stop someone from becoming infected themselves.
This is because of something called source control, where if someone is infected with the virus, masking them prevents the source from spreading. And since we don’t know who is infected but just not showing symptoms, wearing a mask is still important.
“It’s a different application than what we think about traditionally for personal protective equipment, such as wearing a respirator when I am dealing with a hazardous chemical or fumes, where the goal of the personal protective equipment is to protect the wearer,” Boord said.
Should I be checking my employees’ temperatures?
Probably not, Parkview Total Health Chief Medical Officer Mike Knipp and Boord said.
In early studies of COVID-19, less than half of people who were hospitalized and infected with the virus were running a temperature, Boord said.
“Fever is not a reliable early indicator of possible early infection,” Boord said.
Instead, manufacturers should make sure their workers know what to do if they have symptoms, including who to call to confirm signs of the coronavirus and how to communicate that with work.
Plus, there’s not really a way for an employer to know for certain if their worker has COVID-19 and then keep them from working.
“You really cannot effectively exclude people,” Boord said. “We don’t have the technology or process that can effectively, with 100% certainty, exclude people who might be harboring the virus and don’t know it.”
Knipp weighed in, too, and noted that taking employees’ temperatures is a form of recording their vital signs, which has to be reported through the proper channels by the employer.
“It’s a deceptively small pebble that is going to cause a lot of ripple you may not be aware of,” Knipp said. “A temperature is a vital sign. This is protected health information that has to be used appropriately.”
If someone at work tests positive for COVID-19, should everyone be tested?
No, if they don’t have symptoms.
That’s because of the nature of the nasal swab test, also called a PCR test.
“That PCR test relies on shedding a virus, and when people have no symptoms, they’re shedding little or no virus in that upper respiratory area in the back of the throat, so the test is likely to be a false negative,” Boord said.
However, if someone at work has been tested, they can expect to see those test results returned within two to three days, Boord said.
When is it OK to come back to work after being infected?
Following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, technically, there are two answers to this.
One could either be tested for a negative response or monitor their symptoms until they’re largely improved.
Realistically, with the availability of testing, Knipp pointed to symptom-watching as the more likely way to know when someone is better.
“I think what we’ve realized very quickly is availability of testing, like has been said, is not a factor we’ve been able to utilize primarily,” Knipp said.
The way to monitor symptoms is by using a seven-day, 72-hour method.
What that means is if it’s been seven days since the onset of symptoms, and they have improved, and if someone has been fever-free without medicine for 72 hours, they can consider going back to work.
One tricky symptom to watch with COVID-19 is a cough, which might not get better because of seasonal allergies.
Until that cough is gone, Knipp advised that they should wear a mask.
