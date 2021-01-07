ANGOLA — People who currently are not among the front-line health care workers who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are being allowed to get on a waiting list to possibly get inoculated at the end of each day if there is excess vaccine.
Those who have gotten on the waiting list are people who would be considered in line as far as priority goes for vaccine distribution, said Kelly Hammons, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital executive director of strategy and development.
Hammons said there have been minimal excess vaccines come available at the end of clinic days. This typically occurs when a person who is scheduled to be inoculated can’t make an appointment resulting in excess vaccine.
“The list was formed as a courtesy,” Hammons said, after people were calling the hospital or visiting the vaccine site at the Steuben County Event Center asking when they could get vaccinated. This is highly discouraged, and people are asked to not call the hospital because it has been clogging phone lines.
A vaccine hotline has been established to address questions. It is 624-5594.
“We remain committed to ensuring phase 1A patients are prioritized, however on the rare occasion we have available doses at the end of a clinic day, (the Indiana State Department of Health) has allowed administration sites to keep a list of patients who have expressed interest in being vaccinated in order to prevent possible waste,” Hammons said.
The chance of getting called for an inoculation from the waiting list prior to when would normally be scheduled as determined by the state is slim, Hammons said.
Hammons said the waiting list for excess vaccine is so long that people will probably get vaccinated as a matter of course prior to getting called from the list as the state starts ramping up vaccine procedures.
The people in line for the excess vaccine are those who would be next in line, like health care workers who are not on the front line fight against COVID-19.
“Personally I love seeing people eager to have the vaccine,” Hammons said.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Department of Health officials announced that older Hoosiers would be next in line to start receiving vaccines.
Starting Friday, Hoosiers 80 years old and older can start setting up appointments to get vaccinated. It is all conducted online.
With the vast majority of deaths and hospitalizations coming among Hoosiers 60-plus, Indiana has decided those older residents are the next highest priority to get vaccinated.
“Taking this by age eligibility will keep this not just methodical but will eat into where we have the most vulnerable Hoosiers at risk,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday in his weekly press briefing on COVID-19.
Indiana received its first doses of COVID-19 in mid-December and immediately went to work vaccinating front-line health care workers as its top priority, as those people are required to care for others and are extremely high-risk since they are frequently in contact with infected patients or material.
Cameron started vaccinating health care workers from the four-county area on Dec. 18. Hammons said on Wednesday that more than 1,200 people have been vaccinated at the Crooked Lake site.
Eventually the Steuben County Health Department will take over the vaccination clinic and start conducting mobile vaccinations out in the community, said Alicia Walsh, administrator with the Health Department.
The Health Department is working with Cameron to transition toward the day when it takes over the site. Hammons said thousands of dollars worth of equipment will be left behind for use by the Health Department. Eventually equipment will return to Cameron, but not until after there’s an orderly transition.
“Cameron Hospital has been our partner from the beginning of COVID-19 vaccine planning efforts. The guidance and information released from the Indiana Department of Health and the State of Indiana is ever changing and we have been collaborating with Cameron Hospital throughout the process,” Walsh said.
Hammons praised the partnership between the two entities.
Numerous health officials from the area have visited the vaccination clinic set up by Cameron that has served as an example of efficiency for the mission of vaccinating people.
