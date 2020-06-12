INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites plans to reopen its locations across the state on June 19, following a closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All locations will open at 10 a.m. on June 19 with the exception of Whitewater Canal State Historic Site, which is currently closed for renovations, and New Harmony State Historic Site, which will reopen in the fall on the University of Southern Indiana’s schedule.
The museum system will also operate on new hours and will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Special member hours will be instituted at the Indiana State Museum from 9 to 10 a.m., June 19-21 and 24-28. During that hour, only members can visit the museum.
During the closure, museum staff carefully evaluated how to reopen safely, said a news release, and information about cleaning procedures and other safety measures can be found at indianamuseum.org/welcome-back.
At the Indiana State Museum, all of the permanent and temporary galleries will be open, including “FIX: Heartbreak and Hope Inside our Opioid Crisis” and “Cause and Æffect: Art that Speaks Out.”
High-touch spaces, including Firefly Landing and the R.B. Annis Naturalist’s Lab, will remain closed.
