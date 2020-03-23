INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 2,000 people have now been tested for COVID-19, with Indiana registering 259 total cases as of Monday morning.
Northeast Indiana continues to have just one positive case ID’d, the March 8 result of a man at Parkview Noble Hospital.
A total of 1,960 tests have been processed by the Indiana State Department of Health. That was an increase of 466 since Sunday.
The rate of positive cases slowed a bit with 58 positive cases reported since Sunday. That was a slight slowdown after new 76 cases were reported on Sunday.
Allen County’s positive count has risen to six, while Elkhart County now has four positive cases. LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties have not had any positive cases as of this time.
Marion County, the state’s most populous, continues to have the highest number of cases at 110. All of counties surrounding Indianapolis have at least one case as central Indiana remains a hotspot of activity in Indiana.
Hamilton County, north of Indy, has the second highest case count with 21; followed by Johnson County, south of Indy, at 14; and Hendricks County, west of Indy, with 11.
Six deaths have been reported in Indiana to this point.
