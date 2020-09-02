AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients range in age from 23 to 72, a news release said. Seven are recovering at home, and the health department has no further information on one patient, the release said. Four of the eight are age 60 or older.
They raise the county’s total to 362 cases since March and 52 in the past seven days. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
The health department on Wednesday issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 31 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 10 admitted to intensive-care units.
DeKalb County has reported seven deaths from COVID-19, including three in the past week after a stretch of more than two months with no deaths.
Statewide cases rise
The four-county area reported no deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday after a recent spate over the last two weeks, but statewide case counts were again up and positivity rates were higher.
According to Wednesday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 859 new cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday but down compared to last week’s Wednesday numbers, which were an all-time high for that day of the week.
The cases came on just over 14,000 total tests, a little lower in comparison to recent days, which resulted in a positivity rate of 6.08%, making it the second day in a row positivity had been above the 6% mark.
Prior to the last two days, the one-day positivity rates hadn’t been over 6% since Aug. 14.
Indiana’s seven-day average case count has been on a steady plateau since about mid-August, holding at around 875 cases per day. That level is down a little bit from a nearby peak when cases were averaging almost 1,000 per day around Aug. 10, but after decreasing a bit the average had been steady with the state showing no progress toward deflating the case counts.
However, the statewide positivity rate has been creeping up a little bit over the same period, rising from 5.2% to 5.6%, with the increase mostly attributed to a recent dip in daily testing numbers compared to mid-August.
This week, the state is releasing a new, color-coded map that will help rate the current COVID-19 situation in each county with a four-color system from blue to yellow, to orange and red.
Ratings will be based on three criteria including new cases per capita, positivity rate and change in positivity rate and is aimed at helping local decision-makers and residents more easily determine whether their county is seeing more widespread transmission of the virus or not.
Locally, case counts rose by small amount Wednesday.
Steuben County added four new cases, LaGrange County was up three cases and Noble County was unchanged.
DeKalb County’s positivity rate remains in double digits at 12%, while other counties in the region range from 6-9.5%. DeKalb County has been seeing a localized spike in cases, as the county saw about a 60% rise in total cases during August, a rate that outpaced case growth in Indiana as a whole.
Steuben County saw increases in August about on par with the state, while Noble and LaGrange counties had percentage increases lower than the Indiana change.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. All four of the counties have had at least one new death since Aug. 19, with the local region losing eight residents over the last two weeks.
In total, Noble County has had 31 deaths, LaGrange County 11, DeKalb County seven and Steuben County five.
