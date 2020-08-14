ANGOLA — With classes back in session for all but Fremont Community Schools in Steuben County, the amount of people choosing to use the e-learning option varies by school district.
Classes resumed at Hamilton Community Schools and Prairie Heights Community Schools on Wednesday and on Thursday at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. Fremont returns to the classroom on Monday, delaying its original Aug. 12 start to next week.
Of the three districts back in session, Hamilton is on the low end, with 7% choosing an e-learning option and MSD at the high end at about 20%, which represents about 520 of the district’s approximately 2,600 students. Prairie Heights is in the middle of that crowd, at 14%. Fremont was at 10% at about the time the school’s Board of Trustees decided to delay the start of classes a few days and was at 13% on Friday, with 136 students opting for the e-learning option.
All of the superintendents contacted were upbeat about the start of this pandemic school year.
“Things have gone really well the first three days of school. Our staff and students have done a great job with the new procedures and requirements,” said Prairie Heights Superintendent Jeff Reed.
“The year has started off great! Students are excited to be back, but maybe not as excited as parents were to drop them off,” exclaimed Hamilton Superintendent Anthony Cassel.
“It’s been great. It’s been a great couple days,” said MSD Superintendent Brent Wilson. “We had a couple buses that we had to rework because of too many students, but other than that, it’s been a great start.”
Fremont has the weekend to gear up for the excitement that comes with the first day on Monday.
The faculty and staff at FCS have spent this last week in professional development getting ready for this school year.
“We are both excited and a little nervous as we start this school year. I am very proud of the work our faculty and staff have done in preparing for this year,” Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt said. “Our goal for this year is: Make it better than normal!”
Wilson provided kudos to parents, faculty and staff for guiding the school year to a good start with all of the safety protocols in place due to COVID-19.
“The parents have been very supportive. They have been very appreciative. They have been anxious for school start,” Wilson said. “It’s good to see the buildings full again.”
It’s the first time for local schools to have students back in the buildings since late March-early April when they all went to e-learning in order to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
So far, Wilson said, students are wearing their masks, and many keep them on even for recess. Students are following traffic patterns in hallways to prevent contact and — wait for it — they’re washing their hands.
“Everybody’s right in tune with what needs to be done,” Wilson said.
While many parents decided to at least start their children off with e-learning this fall some did so for health reasons, the decision also helped schools open up classrooms to enable them to distance students from one another.
“This definitely helps us meet the new social distancing requirements for those students who will be attending school in person. It also helps us out with some of our reduced staff numbers. We have staff members who fall into a high risk category and simply should not be in contact with others. We cannot forget about these individuals as we continue to look at ways to keep everyone safe,” Wilson said.
At Fremont, there will be a mix when it comes to the delivery of education. Two elementary school teachers will be devoted to e-learning exclusively, Stitt said. Middle school and high school students will teach both live, in-class students and e-learning.
