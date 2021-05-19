INDIANAPOLIS — All of the four northeast Indiana counties are in the yellow rating for COVID-19 spread, said information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday.
The ratings marked a departure from the previous few weeks as Steuben County finally moved out of orange. DeKalb, LaGrange and Noble remained in the yellow.
Overall, the state improved. Northern Indiana had been a hot spot due to its proximity to Michigan, which had been experience much spread of the coronavirus.
This week, there are no counties ranked red and only three are orange, down by 50% from the previous week. Two of the three remaining orange counties are in the upper third of the state and none border Michigan. There were 41 yellow counties this week, down from 45 the previous week. The offset came in the counties ranked blue, which increased to 48 from 41 the previous week.
Steuben County continues to operate in an orange advisory level. When a county improves, it must maintain that rank for a second week in order to have health advisories lifted.
Steuben County’s per-capita case rate fell almost 50% cases per 100,000, to 104. Positivity dropped from 12.07% last week to 9.09%.
LaGrange County saw its case rate remain at 65 cases per 100,000. Positivity also dipped considerably to 9.01% from 10.67% the previous week.
Noble County saw a decrease in its case rate to 106 per 100,000 from 134 a week ago, while positivity dropped to 5.18% from 5.77% last week.
In DeKalb County, cases were similar at 52 per 100,000 compared to 121 per 100,000 last week, while positivity dipped again to 5.71% from 6.94% last week.
If those counties were to drop below 100 cases per 100,000 and have positivity fall below 5%, they would return to a blue rating, the state’s best.
Due to the increase in outbreaks in COVID-19 in Michigan, state health officials had speculated that northern Indiana's proximity to the state was causing high metrics in the northern counties.
Indiana is approaching 2.5 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the state’s vaccination rate has been slowing rapidly. The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard said 40.3% of the state's population had been vaccinated prior to Wednesday.
Locally, 40% of Steuben County's population has been vaccinated, followed by 33.7% in DeKalb County, 30.3% in Noble and 20.4% in LaGrange, which remains the lowest rate of vaccination in the state.
The state has gone from giving about 56,000 vaccines per day in early April to less than 32,000 per day lately.
Last week, federal regulators green-lighted vaccine distribution of the Pfizer shot to children ages 12-15, which will expand the opportunity for more people to get vaccinated.
