Don’t expect a coronavirus check from the federal government right away, Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, said in a Facebook Live town hall-styled teleconference with constituents Friday morning.
As part of a third stimulus package being considered in Congress, there is a proposal that would provide a check for up to $1,200 for an individual who makes less than $75,000. A married couple who makes $150,000 would receive a check for up to $2,400.
The amount of the check sent would decrease from $1,200 on a sliding scale until individual income reaches approximately $100,000. Any individual making more than $100,000 would not receive any money from the government. A married couple making more than $200,000 would also not receive a check.
Banks said it is hoped the money would be used for people who are struggling to make utility or rent payments, and as a cushion for those who may be sick so that they don’t return to their jobs just to provide for those essentials.
Congress has already passed an $8 billion spending measure meant to shore up the nation’s health care response, and a $500 billion measure earmarked for family leave payments for those with the coronavirus as well as the pay for an expected jump in unemployment claims.
The U.S. Senate began hashing out the details of a third such plan Thursday evening that could mean checks for adults, and Banks wasn’t sure how long it would be before a version of the bill would be passed for consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives.
It could take awhile.
“This has a long ways to go,” Banks said. “That direct payment... has a long way to go before it becomes law.”
Also participating in the town hall on Facebook live included Cameron Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Todd Rumsey and New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael.
Rumsey encouraged people to heed the government’s warning about stopping the spread of the coronavirus by not traveling.
“If you can be home, you need to be home,” Rumsey said. “This is real.”
Rumsey said the college students on spring break who are gathering in large groups are being “irresponsible” because they could be bringing the virus home.
Rumsey and a representative from IU Health spoke of the need for more personal protective equipment for medical personnel. Rumsey said officials at Cameron were pleasantly surprised when a construction company dropped off a box of suitable protective masks at the hospital.
Testing, at least for now, is not being done locally at area hospitals. A swab taken at Cameron Hospital in Angola will likely be sent to a testing facility in South Bend or Dublin, Ohio, Rumsey said.
