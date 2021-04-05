ANGOLA — The Steuben County vaccination center run jointly by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the Steuben County Health Department is tentatively scheduled to cease operations at the Steuben County Event Center on May 20.
“We think we will be able to leave the Event Center May 20, 21st,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator of the Health Department.
Steve Wolfe, facilities manager at Cameron Hospital who was one of the chief designers of the clinic, said it appears that there will be a celebration of the important vaccination work that has gone on at the facility since Dec. 18 on the morning of May 21 then the operation will be taken down the rest of the day.
“Thank you again for the use of the Event Center and the county (Health Department) has been there right with us. It’s been a great collaboration,” Wolfe said.
Walsh said clinic operations will not end. They will be moved to albeit smaller facilities at the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
Activity at the vaccination clinic hasn’t slowed down but is expected to lessen by the end of May with COVID-19 numbers starting to dwindle and the vaccination surge expected to decline.
More than 8,000 people have been inoculated by the Health Department clinic and more than 22,000 at the Cameron clinic.
Because of scuffing that has occurred on the glossy floor at the clinic, Cameron as agreed to pay to refinish the floor for $9,645.
Wolfe said the floor should be refinished every 5 years or so.
Northern Industrial Flooring, Angola, which provided the original surface over concrete, will be doing the work.
Meanwhile, the county has determined that masks will be voluntary in county offices unless required by a particular office. Masks are still to be worn in common areas of county buildings.
This does not apply to the Steuben County Courthouse, where the judges have decided to keep the mask mandate in place. This will continue to be regulated by security staff at the front entrance.
