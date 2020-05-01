AUBURN — After Gov. Eric Holcomb released his plan to reopen Indiana on Friday, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley quickly announced changes for the city, including city offices reopening and a rescheduling of the free spring cleanup service:
As life starts to return to our new normal and our state takes measured steps to get back on track, I wanted to provide an update about City of Auburn offices and services. Since we announced the closing of city offices to the public on March 17, our city departments have been focused on finding new ways to ensure access to important and necessary city services. Departments have continued to operate and serve the public throughout the stay-at-home order, but in a manner that preserves the health and safety of our staff and the community.
City offices reopen to public
With Gov. Holcomb’s announcement today about Indiana’s five-step approach to getting back on track, I am pleased to share that all city offices will open to the public again on Monday, May 4.
As city offices re-open to the public, visitors may still notice a few changes in how business is conducted in City Hall and other city-managed facilities. Each department will be refining how we interface with the public based on the way their space works. For instance, you may see new acrylic/Plexiglas dividers in some departments to protect visitors and staff alike.
Additionally, we ask that those who visit City Hall or other city-managed facilities for necessary business comply with social distancing practices, staying 6 feet apart from others and wearing masks when inside city buildings. We would also appreciate customers to continue using the utility drop box, pay by credit card online or via telephone.
Updated cleanup schedule
We’re also happy to announce that Republic Services has rescheduled spring cleanup. It will occur over a period of four months (May through August) instead of the normal four-week period as Republic catches up from the COVID-19 situation in our area.
The new dates for Spring Clean-up are:
• Southwest, May 11-15;
• Northwest, June 15-19;
• Northeast, July 20-24;
• Southeast, Aug. 17-21.
Dividing lines for the city’s four quadrants are 7th Street and Cedar Creek.
Other than the dates, nothing else about spring cleanup is changing. Items should be placed at the curb on the Monday morning of the week your zone is scheduled. Republic will pick up items sometime during that week by making a one-time pass only. We know this has been an inconvenience for many — and we appreciate your patience as we all adjust during this unprecedented time.
For a reminder of the accepted and unaccepted items, visit https://www.ci.auburn.in.us/municipal-utilities/refuse-recycling/.
Please do NOT put anything out at the street until the week scheduled for your section of the city. We have a beautiful city, let’s keep it looking that way.
City playgrounds
Per the Governor, all playgrounds remain closed until at least May 24.
If you visit any of our city parks, we ask that you continue to practice social distancing, for your health and the health of our community.
#BackonTrackAuburn
Thank you for the way all of you have pulled together during this time. I’m grateful for how this community has complied with safety guidelines and worked so hard to stop the spread of COVID-19, while at the same time supporting each other and supporting local businesses. It’s just another example of what makes this community a great place to live and work.
Like the governor, I ask that you continue to practice patience, discipline and perseverance as we seek to get back to normal, reopen our economy and ensure the health and well-being of our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.