INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County recorded its 18th death, the third within the last week.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s Friday report, LaGrange County recorded a death on Thursday. Based on demographic information, that patient was a person in the 70s.
To date, LaGrange County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 11 among people in their 70s and four people who were 80 or older.
It’s the third death in LaGrange County within the last week, with other deaths occurring on Nov. 3 and Oct. 31.
LaGrange County is approaching 1,000 cases all time, sitting at 976 all-time. The county has seen a sharp rise in cases recently, going from an average of three cases per day a week ago, to now 16 per day and still rising.
LaGrange County also does little testing in comparison to other counties, averaging only around 75 tests per day, so it’s possible the virus is actually much more widespread in the county than the limited number of tests is showing. Positivity remains very high, at 17% as of the most recent numbers available.
The new death in LaGrange County comes on a day when Indiana set another all-time record for cases, a feat that it’s now accomplished for three consecutive days, at 4,647 cases.
The record high testing number comes on about 43,000 total tests, but positivity remains extremely high at 10.75%, almost identical to Thursday and the fourth-straight day that positivity has topped 10%.
Indiana’s benchmark goal for positivity is 5% and the state was at around 4% in September, before numbers have more than doubled.
Statewide hospitalizations increased to a new all-time high again, crossing 2,000 total patients admitted for treatment for COVID-19 for the first time at 2,001.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which includes the four county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five others to the south, came down a little bit off an all-time high earlier this week, but still sit at 239 total patients.
That’s more than double the number of patients hospitalized in northeast Indiana compared to a month ago, where 105 patients were in treatment.
The state also recorded 37 total deaths on Friday, a number trending higher than the October monthly average and about on par for November’s month average so far of 35 deaths per day.
That’s a death rate higher than either April or May, when deaths averaged 32 and 30 deaths per day, respectively.
Locally, cases continue to climb at high rates, with every county in the four-county area adding 20 or more cases on Friday.
Noble County saw an explosion in cases in one day, adding 60 new cases from Thursday. DeKalb County was up 29 cases LaGrange County added 25 and Steuben County was up 20.
No other deaths were reported the area. Noble County remains at 35 deaths overall, DeKalb County has had 14 and Steuben County 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.