GARRETT — Although DeKalb County has seen some outbreaks of COVID-19 among younger people, and some early indicators that coronavirus is already in school buildings in the county, the impact of COVID-19 on the Garrett area remains low.
As of Friday, DeKalb County has had 270 recorded cases of COVID-19, the second-lowest in the four-county area.
In total, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties have combined for 1,832 overall cases, about 2.17 percent of the state’s total cases, which is just about proportional to the northeast corner’s share of the statewide population.
Breaking down DeKalb County’s case count by ZIP code, no area of the county has yet seen more than 1 percent of its population infected by COVID-19.
The ZIP code data, which is updated weekly, shows 232 total cases in DeKalb County, constituting about 87 percent of the county’s current total.
The Garrett ZIP code, 46738, sits in the middle of DeKalb County’s rates. While the city and surrounding area have the second-highest case count at 45 residents, the per-capita sits 0.57 percent.
The Auburn area ZIP code, 46706, currently has the most cases in the county, the highest per-capita rate at 129 cases and 0.69 percent of that ZIP code’s population.
Butler is close behind in terms of per-capita rate, with 33 cases and a 0.65 percent per-capita infection rate for the 46721 ZIP code; Waterloo’s 46793 ZIP code has had 20 cases, 0.47 percent; and the St. Joe 46785 ZIP code has recorded five cases, 0.32 percent of its population.
The Corunna-area 46730 ZIP code still has its data suppressed by the state, indicating that there are fewer than five cases of the virus identified in residents all-time.
Neighboring Steuben County ZIP codes to the north all also have fewer than 1 percent per capita rates.
To the west, the Kendallville and Avilla areas in Noble County are over 1 percent all-time, but LaOtto has had few cases. Northern Allen County ZIP codes bordering DeKalb also have sub-1 percent rates.
Regionally, the Ligonier area continues to have the highest per-capita rate at 3.11 percent. Health officials in Noble County have previously said spread among Amish and Hispanic families in the area have been more prevalent when compared to other demographic groups.
DeKalb County has had only four deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March, with a seven-day average positivity rate of 8.6 percent as of Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.