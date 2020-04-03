“Obey your leaders and submit to their authority. They keep watch over you as men who must give an account. Obey them so that their work will be a joy, not a burden, for that would be of no advantage to you.” Hebrews 13:17 ESV.
Regardless of what your stance is of creation or evolution, one thing remains certain in each: mankind is a relational creature. Men and women have an innate desire to be relational and social; we must have some sort of connection together in order to survive and thrive as individuals. With the current situation of the coronavirus and how many of the country’s states have stay-in-place orders; and the entire nation is instructed to have “social distances,” there are great deal of people/groups who are not following the directive of our government.
This is a trend which I have coined the phrase “social selfishness” — the act of putting one’s own personal social needs ahead of the needs of all others. We have many examples of this that has been portrayed in the media: the gentleman who lives in a 500 square-foot apartment hosting a Coronavirus party in which 40+ people were present and that social distancing was violated to the max. The pastor who continues to hold church services with people attending live in again social distancing did not take place. Whether they think that they are immune to the coronavirus, believe that “it will never happen to us” or whatever excuse they may attempt to place in there, I believe this to be a gross example of social selfishness.
Now before you pass judgment on me, allow me to explain my reasoning for my harshness: the coronavirus outbreak is a very serious situation. The reason for social distancing and using cautions when being involved in social activity is to help to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and to save lives of thousands of individuals who are at risk, should they contract this horrible disease. The individual who is experiencing social selfishness could possibly be immune to the disease; however they could also be a carrier and bring that disease home to their family and loved ones who are not immune. The individuals place their own social needs, especially the need to socialize physically and interpersonally to have their self-worth and value met. They feel to understand and realize that by not following the directive of the government, they put countless lives at risk; including their own all for them means to have face-to-face time with their social network. These individuals are not wanting or willing to follow the guidelines that are set up keep all people safe.
I get it that many of us need to have that human interaction with individuals; even those outside of our own home and family structure in order to feel fulfilled and even valued. However, this still doesn’t justify our actions put others at risk. I understand the frustrations because the coronavirus is impacting everyone in the world. It is been documented that domestic violence has increased exponentially because of the frustrations from individuals who have either not embraced the new methods of socialization or simply refused to give up their ways because of their social selfishness. Domestic violence is the most drastic form of social selfishness and yet the clearest example of how one person can be so consumed by their own selfish desires that they will resort to anything to have their way. Good social selfishness be passive aggressive means of domestic violence to the community? God forbid it!
Now that we have pointed out what social selfishness is; how do we combat it? I believe personally that this is where we need to turn to God/Jesus Christ in the Bible for the answer.
“This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers. If anyone has material possessions and see his brother in need but has no pity on him, how can the love of God be in him? Dear children, let us not love with words or tongue but with actions and in truth. This then is how we know that we belong to the truth, and how we set our hearts at rest in his presence whenever our hearts condemn us. For God is greater than our hearts and he knows everything. Dear friends, if our hearts do not condemn us, we have confidence before God and read see from him everything we ask, because we obey his commands and do what pleases him.” — First John 3:16 – 22 ESV.
This particular passage demonstrates to us how we can still be socially connected without being socially selfish. If we love with actions in truth, we will sacrifice our selfish desire for a short time in order to serve the greater good of the community around us.
We can still stay socially connected with one another in safe and effective ways. We can be together without “being together”: have in our safe distance between one another, wearing personal protective equipment, social networking and other means. We can still go outside and enjoy nature by going on walks, exercising in our yards, being at a safe distance from one another as we interact and so on.
I am not asking for us to be socially disconnected from one another; I am simply asking that we follow the guidelines for this short time so that we can say that we have done our part protect our love ones and ourselves from contracting in passing the coronavirus. Please use your head and your heart.
We will get through this, but we need to do it together. God bless!
