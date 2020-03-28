KENDALLVILLE — United Way of Noble County, through the partnership and support of the Community Foundation of Noble County and United Way Worldwide, has established an Emergency Response Fund to support local families and nonprofits through this rapidly developing health and economic crisis due to COVID-19.
The fund will support nonprofits and other community organizations engaging in immediate basic needs relief, short-term response and longer-term recovery in Noble County.
At this time, priority will be given to community-based organizations providing basic needs services to people who are immediately and disproportionately suffering from this crisis. As the situation evolves, so will the grantmaking so that the fund remains flexible and responsive. Focus areas include:
• Childcare for healthcare workers and first responders
• Food security
• Support for those most at-risk, including children birth to age 8 and the elderly
• Community advocacy
Grants are limited to 501c3 nonprofit organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501c3 nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution, such as schools and other public entities. We are not able to fund individuals. Aid to individuals will be handled through nonprofit organizations in our region with established processes for determining need.
Grants will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs. Grants from the fund will be recommended by an advisory committee, consisting of representatives from the community and United Way, and approved by the United Way’s Board of Directors. Recipients of grants will be asked to submit a brief summary of how the grant dollars were used related to the crisis relief, response or recovery efforts.
Approved grantees may be published on the United Way website and shared on Facebook. Submission of a request indicates your agreement to be so published.
Nonprofits seeking funding can find additional info and the grant application should go to the United Way of Noble County website: www.uwnoble.org and click on the COVID-19 link.
How to support the UWNC Emergency Response Fund (COVID-19):
Give Online: Go to www.uwnoble.org and follow the COVID-19 links to make a gift. You may select a one-time gift or a recurring monthly gift.
Give by Check: Please make checks payable to "United Way/COVID-19." Mail to: United Way COVID-19 Fund, PO Box 5049, Kendallville, IN 46755
IRA Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD): Make distributions payable to the United Way of Noble County designated for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
