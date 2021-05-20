ANGOLA — Today marks the final day Cameron Hospital will administer doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Steuben County Event Center.
Starting Friday, the Steuben County Health Department will be the sole public health entity offering vaccines. On Tuesday, the Health Department opened its new operations in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
The health department began accepting visitors to the community center clinic early this week to request Pfizer vaccine along with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Vaccines are also available at many pharmacies, including Meijer, which is offering a $10 coupon toward one's next purchase of $50 if they get vaccinated at their store.
Meanwhile, Cameron Hospital will provide support to the Steuben County Health Department throughout this transition by providing ultra-cold storage and transportation for the Pfizer vaccine.
“We are proud of the historic impact our team has made within our community and its members,” said Cameron Executive Director of Ancillary Services, Andy Aldred. “Cameron’s mission has always been to improve the quality of life for those we serve, and we feel confident we have done just that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our efforts will not end with the conclusion of our time at the Steuben County Event Center. Cameron will continue to support the needs of the state, county and local community in every way possible.”
Resources to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment are as follows:
• Visit ourshot.in.gov to schedule an appointment.
• Call 211
• Call Steuben County Council on Aging at (260) 668-8191
• Call the Steuben County Health Department at (260) 668-1000 Ext. 1500.
Cameron Hospital will provide additional information on its continued partnership with the Steuben County Health Department as decisions are finalized in the coming weeks.
Cameron Hospital leadership is committed to continuing their mission to vaccinate community members and creating a safer environment for everyone," said a press release from the hospital.
For more information on COVID-19 resources, please visit https://cameronmch.com/resources/covid-19/ or Cameron Hospital’s Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
