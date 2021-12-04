INDIANAPOLIS — Vaccine efforts have picked up this fall, but most of the shot being given are boosters to people who already had shots six months ago or longer, while first-time vaccinations continue to run at low levels.
Hoosiers who have already sought out a defense against COVID-19 are looking to bolster it, while those who have opted not to generally still aren't crossing the line.
In a slightly longer week of data from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Friday this week (typically this weekly comparison is done Friday-Friday), statewide numbers didn't change much compared to the week before although local shot numbers for first-timers did increase some.
In the four-county area, 476 first-timers came in for vaccines, with 151 in Noble County, 130 in DeKalb County, 128 in Steuben County and 67 in LaGrange County. That total is up from 364 first-time vaccinations given in the holiday-shortened week before.
Statewide, 32,753 more Hoosiers received a first dose of a vaccine, which is up from 29,801 the week before but not a notable increase considering this week had additional days in its data.
About 50.8% of all Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated, with Indiana remaining in the bottom 10 among the 50 U.S. states. In the local area, the four-county area remains well behind the statewide vaccine average, with Steuben County at 46.1%, DeKalb County at 41.5%, Noble County at 40.3% and LaGrange County at a state-lowest 22.9%.
Before Thanksgiving, Indiana had been giving out about 25,000 doses of vaccines per day, the highest average since May, although the difference between then and now is that in summer those were all new vaccinations while now the majority of doses going out are boosters.
Any Hoosier adult is now eligible for a booster shot if at least six months have elapsed since they completed the final shot of their original vaccine regimen. Boosters are just as they sound, a method to boost the immune response in the body against the virus and reinforce the ability to recognize and destroy the virus.
Boosters have been recommended as the vaccines have showed signs of weakning over a period of months. It's unclear at this time whether boosters will be needed on a continual basis or whether durability of the immunity after the booster will be longer lasting.
Some vaccines fade over time and need to be routinely boosted, while others simply require multiple doses to become effective long-term. For example, nowadays young children receive four doses of a polio vaccine in a recommended window between birth and 4 years old, but then are good after that.
Indiana continues to be in the middle of another surge in cases.
After hitting a peak from a late-summer surge in mid-September, the state saw improvement for about six week before virus activity started turning upward again at the start of November.
Indiana is averaging close to 3,900 new cases per day — more than double what it was at the end of October around 1,600 per day — while hospitalizations have shot up to 2,408 total patients admitted, about double from 1,209 back on Nov. 6.
Right now, virus activity is at its third-highest point, only exceeded by the delta variant-drive surge from July-September and last winter's November-December-January surge that was the state's worst.
Infections rates, hospitalization rates and deaths rates are all significantly higher for unvaccinated Hoosiers as compared to people who have received their shots.
About 80% of new cases are among the state's unvaccinated half. Hospitalization rates run about 8% for unvaccinated people as compared to 2% for vaccinated Hoosiers experiencing a breakthrough, while death rates remain about 1.5% overall but only about 1% for vaccinated Hoosiers who suffer a breakthrough, and that's despite vaccinated individuals typically tending to skew much older.
Historically, death rates for Hoosiers age 80 and older have been as high as 20%, and while the older people are still the most likely to die if they suffer a breakthrough case, vaccines have helped significantly blunt those odds and give older individuals a much better chance.
