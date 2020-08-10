ANGOLA — Information floating around on the nether reaches of social media concerning the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument — particularly Facebook, where conspiracy theories abound — are completely off base.
Some have been posting that Steuben County is removing the statues as part of a greater movement in the country to take down statues that depict Confederate figures from the Civil War. The Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument is a tribute to the men from the county who fought — for the North — in the Civil War.
The city of Angola put out a reminder on its Facebook page days prior to the removal that received a number of comments, some praising the work, some claiming the work had oddly specific timing and even some outright claiming the statues had probably offended someone and the removal under then guise of maintenance was a way to pacify the community while discretely giving in.
“Oddly suspicious timing to be taking down the monuments. Maybe being straight forward with intentions would keep an honest healthy outlook on our elected officials running things. Just too fishy for me to think they’re coming down for maintenance. I’ll be totally fine with being wrong. Prove me wrong. Share a time frame when the restoration will be complete and reinstalled,” said one comment by a Colby Clauss.
Another, posted by Lance Hackbart said, “How convenient. I bet those statues offended someone and this is the city’s way of pacifying us while discreetly giving in.”
Other comments reminded people on the thread that Indiana fought on the side of the Union in the Civil War and that the soldiers are part of a Union monument, not Confederate.
“That’s garbage. That’s absolute garbage,” Steuben County Commissioner Jim Crowl said when asked about the topic on Monday.
The work is being done to spruce up the four soldiers on the four corners of the monument and do some mortar joint work that has worked loose due to the vibration of truck traffic around the mound.
“It’s when you have to hold the sword together with zip ties, it’s time,” said Commissioner Lynne Liechty, also incredulous over the social media postings.
The statues were removed early Friday. The work was supposed to take up to four hours but only took 50 minutes, said Gary Fair, maintenance supervisor for Steuben County.
Fair said after inspection of the bases where the four soldiers kept watch over the downtown revealed more wear and tear than thought.
“We did get the soldiers off the granite and the damage on the granite was more extensive that we thought. This makes me think we might have to pluck off Miss Liberty (Columbia) and inspect the granite under her,” Fair said.
When the monument was constructed in 1917, the largest vehicle to drive around it probably was a wagon pulled by a team of four horses, Crowl said. Today, hundreds of big rigs circle the mound on a daily basis.
Crowl suggested that maybe a 4-foot-deep footer needs to be installed around the perimeter of the mound to absorb the shock of vehicles, thus preventing further damage to the monument.
The monument was last restored in 1993. Minor work has been done off and on since.
