Hello friends and neighbors,
Wow! Here we are! I must say our news and status changes every day, or even every hour. Wouldn’t it be nice if I could chat about a good friend’s wedding or a lovely friend’s memorial service or music on the Square? However, those things are not happening. How different our lives are right now.
I will just share with you my thoughts and observations and what I am doing to keep the cause. One of my biggest changes was to begin to learn how to teach online. I could go on and on, and yes, I will go on and on.
I always tell my students to never, ever take speech classes online. Maybe take another course that way, but never, ever mine. Never. Wow … those words have certainly come back to haunt me. Not only must I do it, now I must learn how to do it, and that is quite a challenge.
When the word came out that Trine was now going online, I turned to Tim Hopp. Tim, who hired me years ago, has become a great friend. Patiently and diligently, he sat with me last weekend to explain all that was foreign to me. I like to think I am a fast learner, and I usually am, but this has been hard work for me.
After much work, and many tears, I was ready for my first class. I chose the chat class (video is yet to come!). When my first class logged on, I absolutely lost it and just wept. I guess the tears were of joy for learning what I needed to do, and tears of grief for all we are going through right now. This transition is so difficult for our kids … especially the seniors. I think about the high school seniors along with the college kids. I try to make my students laugh. I try to make them see the big picture, “Wow, you will have such stories to tell!” Yes, I am getting the hang of things.
For my personal life, I have made a schedule. I set my alarm for 6:30 a.m. My day is driven by schoolwork, and writing, and cooking and checking in with the Charleston family. Social media is high on my list, too. I like checking in with folks to see how they are doing and if anyone needs anything. You will also see me biking around at night.
Elten and Carolyn and Kathy and I are taking turns at the grocery. We just send each other the list and take turns. I hope you are doing the same. The truth is we cannot get through this without each other.
Aside from the toilet paper scandalous reports, I am finding kindness to be high on everyone’s list. I have so many friends who are now sharing stories, doing concerts on line. Museums have gone virtual. Have you ever been to the Louvre in Paris? Well, now is your time! We are so fortunate here to have our restaurants still in business. Even though we cannot go sit inside, they are delivering to our car, to our doorstep. Please make sure you still visit your favorite ones, and if you are worried to do so, please buy gift certificates to be used when this is over. They all thank you.
I must admit to you the fact that I am not bored and that I never complete everything I want to do each day. I do hope that is the case with you. The garden has yet to bloom, so maybe by next Friday morning I will be writing to you about daffodils.
OK, so it is almost April. April is poetry month, and I love it so much. I have recited and read poetry on the Square for four years. Last year I added a slam and a flash mob. I have been thinking about this for a week now and have come up with a solution. If you are on Facebook (if not, it is a great time to join!), I will be reading the sonnets of Shakespeare live at noon every day. I will be dividing them up so there will be five or six a day. Maybe your kids would want to listen in!
So, folks, here we are doing the best we can while staying connected to one another.
And as I say, we will have lots of stories to tell when today is a long time ago.
