ANGOLA — The decision on whether to hold the Steuben County 4-H Fair was supposed to be made Monday night by the Steuben County 4-H Fair Board.
Due to early deadlines to accommodate staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Herald Republican was not able to obtain the board’s decision in time for today’s publication. Check theheraldrepublican.com for an update to this story.
Purdue Extension announced Friday that county 4-H fairs can occur after Purdue University restrictions on face-to-face events end June 30. The 4-H program is administered by Purdue Extension.
“We have some answers,” said Steuben County 4-H Educator Tami Mosier in a Friday email to 4-H families, “but we’re not done yet. We will continue to work on our plans in the coming days.”
During their meeting Monday morning, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved the fair being held in July.
“I believe we should proceed,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said before a unanimous vote in favor of holding the fair under guidelines provided by Purdue.
At the worst, Mosier said Monday morning, the fair will be held virtually, with winners being presented online.
Purdue Extension met on Friday and decided to continue its current policy of no in-person events through June 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Starting July 1, Purdue Extension will permit in-person events that comply with Indiana’s Back on Track plan as deemed appropriate by local administrators.
The fifth and final stage of Back on Track starts July 4. Social gatherings of more than 250 people may take place following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines.
Also on July 4, “conventions, sports events, fairs, festivals, the state fair, and like events may resume,” says the Back on Track document, published March 23 amid mass shutdowns to prevent the spread of the virus, which has taken the lives of two Steuben County residents among 1,607 Hoosier fatalities.
The loosening of restrictions by Purdue Extension means 4-H fairs and 4-H events at county fairs could be held in July. Steuben County’s fair is scheduled for July 17-23.
“Please keep in mind fairs and events will look different this summer,” said Mosier. “Many restrictions and safety precautions will be required, and these will vary by community. Some will host virtual fairs.”
Mosier appeared before the Steuben County Commissioners today and they gave their blessing for a fair. The Steuben County 4-H Board is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in a virtual format and likely will make the final decision on this year’s fair.
“County 4-H fairs may begin on July 4, if local health officials confirm the county has reached stage five in the Indiana Back on Track plan,” said a news release from Purdue. Fairs must adhere to social distancing guidelines, screen employees and volunteers working on behalf of Purdue Extension daily, and follow industry best practices regarding disinfecting high traffic areas and offering hand sanitizer and cleaning stations to employees and guests.
“We want to make sure we are doing everything possible to protect our 4-H’ers, their families and the community,” said Casey Mull, assistant director of extension and 4-H youth development program leader. “All 4-H youth who want to exhibit this summer will be able to through virtual or face-to-face mechanisms.”
Mosier said a decision on the fair may be released on Tuesday, but also noted there are unknowns when it comes to the continuing evolution of COVID-19 in the population.
“Now that we have Purdue’s guidance, we’re obviously working on Plan B, but we’re going to working on Plan C simultaneously,” she said.
Along with meeting with commissioners, Mosier has been networking with the Steuben County Health Department and other county entities.
“County 4-H educators have received implementation guidance,” said the Purdue news release. “The guidance, developed from industry and government best practices, will aid 4-H councils, fair boards and county educators in planning over the next six weeks. In some cases, 4-H councils and extension boards may choose to virtualize their fair experience due to financial limitations, PPE availability or other locally determined restrictions. Purdue Extension 4-H specialists have developed models for virtual 4-H fairs in preparation that some counties may not be able to adequately follow federal, state, and local guidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.