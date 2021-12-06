INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is now seeing "low" flu activity, which represents an increase in classification from previous weeks.
The new rating is the second-lowest on the state scale, with Indiana previously having a "minimal" flu rating, the lowest, for the previous seven weeks.
In the eighth week of statewide monitoring for the week ended Nov. 27, Indiana crested the 2% benchmark level, triggering the state into the next classification level.
Rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatient providers was 2.03% in the seventh week of surveillance, which was up from 1.79% last week.
That rate is a little higher than previous years for the same period of time, suggesting that maybe Indiana is entering its flu season a little earlier than in recent years.
Flu rates usually start to rise in early- to mid-December, then stay elevated through March or April.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers was also low at 1.92%, which is also up compared to a week ago at 1.74%.
Indiana saw greatly reduced flu activity last season as the state was still in the midst of restrictions aimed at reducing spread of COVID-19. This year, most of those restrictions have been lifted, so Indiana may be poised to have a more typical flu season this year.
Indiana Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, is showing the the second-lowest flu activity among state regions at the time, with only Health District 7 showing a lower rate at this time.
Indiana had no new flu deaths reported this week, with the season total remaining at one so far this year, but it did report another new outbreak of flu cases in a long-term care facility.
The state had one other flu-attributed death that occurred before the official monitoring season that opens at the beginning of October.
Of the limited number of lab samples analyzed by the Indiana State Department of Heath technicians this week, the state identified three more samples showing the Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus strains, which has been the only strain detected so far this year.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year's flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain sourced to Cambodia as one of four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.