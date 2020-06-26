INDIANAPOLIS — A short reprieve from sizable increases in COVID-19 cases is over in two local counties, as both posted double-digit new cases again on Friday.
After a lull earlier this week, Noble County surpassed 400 overall cases, adding 12 new COVID-19 positives to 404 all-time. LaGrange County was also back to larger increases after a temporary slowdown, rising 10 cases to 430 all-time.
Steuben County increased two cases to 116 and DeKalb County was up two to 148.
The local increases come on the second-straight date of larger-than-usual case counts in the state as a whole. Thursday was the first time since May 30 that Indiana logged more than 500 new cases and Friday's count was nearly as high with 485 more added to the total.
After averaging more than 500 cases per day for April and May, Indiana's daily average has dropped significantly to a 368-per-day average in June. Overall hospitalizations have been in decline and new deaths have slowed, too.
That trend hasn't been the case in northeast Indiana, where LaGrange County, Elkhart Court and other regional communities have seen large increases in new cases that weren't being experience before Memorial Day.
In the month between May 25 and June 25, LaGrange County added 360 cases (600% increase); Noble County added 207 cases (112%); DeKalb County was up 117 cases (403%). Steuben County was the only local county to have a modest increase in cases in the one-month period, adding just 34 cases, a 43% increase.
By comparison, Indiana as a whole saw an increase of about 38% in the month period since the holiday.
During that same one-month time frame, LaGrange County had 66 hospitalizations, followed by Noble County with 23, DeKalb County with 15 and Steuben County with four.
That made for a hospitalization rate of about 18% for LaGrange County, while the other three were all lower in the 11-13% range.
No new deaths were reported in the region, as Noble County holds at 28, LaGrange County at six, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at two.
