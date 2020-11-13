ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is asking area residents to assist with conservation of valuable medical resources used to combat the surging COVID-19 virus by using the free testing sites available in the area, including one in Angola.
Cameron announced Friday it will no longer see asymptomatic (swab only) patients at the Respiratory Clinic in Angola.
“We want to care for all in our community who need care. However, we are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of asymptomatic people who want to be tested and we need to reserve our resources in the Emergency Department and Respiratory Clinic,” Cameron CEO Connie McCahill said.
By directing asymptomatic people to the state and county testing sites hospital workers can focus resources on first responders, health care workers and patients who require evaluation and treatment, McCahill said.
“We are asking that you utilize the new county testing site at the corner of Water and John Streets at Commons Park. We also ask that patients do not present to the Emergency Department for COVID-19 testing unless you need emergency medical treatment. Not only will this help protect precious resources but save patients from avoidable ED charges for those simply looking to be swabbed,” McCahill said.
The free testing site is located in Commons Hall, 501 S. John St., Angola. It is free and available to everyone regardless of symptoms.
Children as young as 2 can be tested with parental consent.
Registration is not required but preferred at: scheduling.coronavirus.IN.gov.
The test site is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-7 p.m.
