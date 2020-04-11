LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corporation will once again be handing out meals to children while schools are shut down.
Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel announced the school system would hold a Grab and Go meal distribution event at several locations around LaGrange County in a mass email to Lakeland families Thursday.
The program will start Tuesday at 2 p.m. and last until the food is gone.
Following a lead set by the Community Harvest Food Bank’s Farm Wagon Mobile Pantry, distribution will be done using a drive-through model. Participants are requested to clear and unlock the trunks of their vehicle to facilitate a no-contact transfer of food. Lakeland will be providing each child in each household a bag filled with three breakfasts and three lunches. Families are asked to have a paper with the number of children in that household written in bold ink displayed prominently in the front window of their vehicle.
Locations have been consolidated to Lakeland Intermediate School, Lima-Brighton Elementary School, and Wolcott Mills Elementary School.
Merkel said with conditions and directives changing regularly, and that potential future meal distributions would be announced one week at a time.
In addition, Merkel included information to school parents about The Community Harvest Food Bank’s Farm Wagon Mobile Pantry distribution. That event will be Mondays at 1 p.m. at the former IGA parking lot, 401 N Main St, in Wolcottville.
No signup or photo ID is required to receive food. Participants will only be asked to provide their zip code and the number of people they are feeding in their household in order to qualify for the food.
For the safety of Community Harvest’s staff, volunteers, and participants, all Farm Wagon distributions have been converted to a drive-through model. Drivers are asked to clear the truck of their vehicles and leave those trunk’s unlocked to allow a no-contact transfer of groceries.
Merkel said the United States Department of Agriculture made the Lakeland feeding program possible
“Federal funding for programs like this is very important – that’s why filling out your Census information is important,” she said. “If you have not completed your Census yet, please do so. Count everyone living in your home. Don’t forget about hospitalized family or those in assisted living situations. We all count and that count has to be accurate so that our area gets the needed funding for roads, hospitals, and schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.