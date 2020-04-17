INDIANAPOLIS — About 26% of people who test positive for COVID-19 in Indiana have been hospitalized, and about a quarter of those people are admitted to intensive care.
But the good news is that the vast majority of people who contract coronavirus do not have serious complications and do make a full recovery.
For the first time, the state was able to present often-asked-about statistics regarding COVID-19 recoveries, to get a picture of how many people do get better after being diagnosed with the disease.
On Friday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box presented figures compiled from 7,955 cases.
Of those cases, 2,763 people visited an emergency department at a hospital, accounting for about 35%.
Of the total cases, 2,026 patients, 26%, had to be admitted to the hospital for treatment for COVID-19.
“That means there is an additional almost 6,000 individuals that were positive for COVID-19 that never hit our hospital system,” Box said, with those people able to isolate and recover at home.
Of the 2,026 people who were admitted to a hospital, 501 had to go into an intensive care unit. That’s 25% of the hospitalized patients, but overall, only about 6% patients who tested positive required ICU treatment.
Box stated that the state also gathered data on 1,384 discharges from hospitals.
That meant about 68% of people were treated, recovered and were released, about 20% are still be in treatment, and 12% of those admitted had died.
People admitted for COVID-19 typically have fairly long stays in the hospital. Patients who were admitted to the ICU stayed an average of 10.4 days, while the hospital stay wasn’t much shorter for other admissions, at 9 days on average.
“Analyzing this data was a huge endeavor,” Box said, but promised it won’t be the last the state hears as she hopes to have even more detailed information in the future. “We are going to continue working on getting more data, specifically breaking this down by race, by gender and ethnicity.”
Also Friday, Box was able to host a short chat with Community Health Network Chief Physician Executive Dr. Ram Yeleti.
Yeleti, who was present with the governor and other state officials back on March 16 when the state announced its first death from COVID-19, contracted the virus sometime later and had to be quarantined at home for recovery.
Yeleti shared his experience not just as a doctor battling COVID-19, but also a patient having to go through the experience.
He said he came home one day and recognized that he had a scratchy throat and wasn’t feeling well and immediately suspected he might have contracted coronavirus from his work in the central Indiana hospital system.
“I just knew too much and knew this was not normal,” Yeleti said. “I quarantined myself and the rest of my family and got tested. ... It was a little more terrifying than I expected it to be.”
Yeleti did test positive but didn’t have severe symptoms, so he isolated himself at home. He described that experience as “miserable” and said that, for example, his children would knock on his bedroom door, drop a plate of food and then run away so he could retrieve it.
“At first I actually was fine, I had a sore throat and cough,” he said. But as time went on and he continued working from home, he realized the illness was taking a toll. “I started to get more fatigued and had to take several naps during the daytime … the fatigue was more than I expected.”
Even three weeks later, Yeleti said he still has a nagging cough but that he’s feeling about 90% back to normal.
Unfortunately, even quarantining at home, his wife also contracted the virus. Her case turned out to be more severe, resulting in her hospitalization and becoming one of the 6% of Hoosiers who needed ICU treatment.
“I thought she was going to be OK … then she started getting nauseated and she had this look on her and that kind of scared me, we rushed her to the hospital and found her (oxygen) saturations were much lower than usual,” Yeleti said.
She did make a recovery over time and has since returned home. She’d been back for about a week on oxygen and is nearly back to normal lung function, he said.
Yeleti’s message, in summary, was that COVID-19 can be very serious, it’s easy to spread and that Hoosiers shouldn’t expect to go back to normal life anytime soon, even if Indiana does begin to roll back restrictions and reopen somewhat to business.
Continuing to practice good public health measures like washing hands, maintaining distancing, wearing masks, etc. will be a “new normal” for many weeks or even months more in 2020.
“This quarantine is very hard on all of us emotionally … we will, we’ll get there soon. We don’t want to confuse ourselves and say we’re going back to normal,” Yeleti said.
