Library announces its new TUBS program
LAGRANGE — With the bookmobile parked in the name of safety for the 2020-21 school year, LaGrange County Library is encouraging those who used to be visited by the bookmobile to sign up for the library’s TUBS Program.
In this program, a different collection of 140 books is delivered to the participating school every four weeks. There are only 12 openings left in this program, so schools interested in being a part of TUBS should call 463-2841 as soon as possible.
Schools and homeschool teachers/parents who wish to come to the library to choose more than 50 books at a time may do so by appointment only. You may make your appointment to visit the main library, the Topeka branch, or the Shipshewana branch by calling 463-2841. The bookmobile collection will also be included by appointment at the main library.
Patrons may be assured that all health and safety precautions are being observed as all returned books are quarantined for 72 hours and then sanitized before being returned to circulation.
For more information or to answer any questions about library services, programs or procedures, contact the main library at 463-2841.
