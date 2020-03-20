AUBURN — NeighborLink DeKalb County is inviting vulnerable neighbors being impacted by COVID-19, who have tangible needs beyond their physical and/or financial ability to overcome on their own, or within their circle of community, to seek assistance by sharing their need on NeighborLink’s website or by calling the organization.
NeighborLink said it is prepared to be the connection point between needs falling through he cracks and traditional social services and those nonvulnerable neighbors who are looking for an opportunity to help others.
NeighborLink has been a place where vulnerable neighbors can seek assistance from their neighbors since the organization began serving DeKalb County in 2007. The organization has built a community of concerned neighbors who are looking for ways to help during this time.
NeighborLink considers the vulnerable to include seniors, those with disabilities, low-income families, those facing medical crisis, and anyone impacted by life’s circumstances to the point of needing help from others. Anyone who believes they need help is invited to seek assistance.
Examples of ways NeighborLink can help include:
• grocery shopping and/or delivery;
• meal preparation and delivery;
• social connection via phone calls from other neighbors;
• medical transportation not possible by other organizations such as DART; and
• any project that needs assistance and that limits physical connections.
NeighborLink also welcomes community members to register as a volunteers at neighborlinkdekalbcounty.org. NeighborLink recommends volunteers begin getting to know their direct neighbors if they haven’t already and to be ready to respond directly and immediately around themselves. For volunteers who are homebound due to having children at home, NeighborLink suggests they start calling neighbors on the website to learn more about them and their current needs.
As of now, NeighborLink will continue to operate normally, but encourages volunteers to embrace all of the necessary precautions that state and local officials are recommending. Volunteers are asked to act in the best interest of those who are seeking assistance, to consider selecting projects that allow for a safe personal distance, ensuring volunteers themselves are not immune-compromised, and to act in the best interest of everyone involved.
NeighborLink DeKalb County had over 250 volunteers serve in 2019, completing 66 projects for over 99 residents. For more information, or to donate or volunteer, visit neighborlinkdekalbcounty.org or call 572-1472.
