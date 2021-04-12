ohn Milner, assistant vice president and regional manager at Fifth Third Bank, left, speaks with an Innovation Challenge contestant during presentations in 2020. Milner was part of the panel of judges for the event. Other judges were, from left, Marlin Stutzman, former congressman and member of the Trine University Board of Trustees; Josh Wenning, executive director, Region 8 Education Resource Center; Bill Causey, mentor, SCORE; and Deb Richard, assistant professor, Ketner School of Business. Trine University will live stream this year’s event on Thursday.