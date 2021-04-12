ANGOLA — Members of the public can tune in to pitches ranging from a water line mapping company to a floating cooler for boaters as Trine University’s Innovation Challenge presents a live stream on Thursday.
The stream will begin at 9:30 a.m. at vimeo.com/513451184. The event will be held in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine campus, with the top 10 entries in each category — business and technology — making their pitches to a panel of expert judges.
Due to health and safety precautions, in-person attendance will be limited to competitors and judges only.
“We modified our format last year to emulate popular pitch competitions and TV shows, so it lends itself very well to a video stream,” said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1. “In addition to limiting the spread of COVID-19, the live stream allows us to make the competition available to family members, friends and even potential investors who may not find it convenient to travel to campus.”
Business pitches, which are scheduled from 9:30-11 a.m. with awards at noon, include a business to detect water leaks in municipal systems, a business to raise show goats, and a line of products to provide habitat for Monarch butterflies.
Technology pitches will take place from 12:10-1:40 p.m., with awards at 2 p.m. They will include a method to reuse 3D printer waste, a floating cooler for boaters and devices to prevent clothing tears for lower limb amputees.
Presented by Fifth Third Bank, Greater Indiana, and Trine innovation 1, the Innovation Challenge offers cash prizes for the top new ideas or improved concepts for business or technology.
Open to the community as well as Trine and high school students, the competition offers a $3,000 first prize and $1,000 second prize within each category.
The contest debuted in 2014 and has been financially supported by Fifth Third Bank, Greater Indiana.
