INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are almost to the end of Indiana’s Back on Track plan starting today.
That being said, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is reminding people that just because more stuff is reopening, doesn’t mean the threat from COVID-19 is over.
As of today, all of Indiana is entering Stage 4 of the state’s five-step plan. That means certain businesses can take another step up in capacity and several entertainment venues and features will finally get to reopen after a long shutter.
New cases of COVID-19 statewide have been in decline, although northeast Indiana remains a region of scrutiny for the state as case counts here have been rising at rates faster than the rest of the state.
Even despite some local concerns, Indiana as a whole has seen new hospitalizations continue to decline, capacity of hospital beds and ventilators remains good and testing and contact tracing are keeping pace, all of which is allowing the state to advance another step.
That doesn’t, however, mean COVID-19 is over.
“As we move to Stage 4, it doesn’t really mean that we go back to the normal, no masks, no social distancing … all of those are critical,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said on Wednesday. “I’d like you to continue to practice social distancing as much as possible.”
Here’s the details about what Stage 4 means to you:
Guidelines for all Hoosiers
Everyone should still be practicing safety precautions and good hygiene.
Face masks are recommended — not mandated by the state — but cloth masks can help reduce the potential for you to spread the virus to other people and should therefore be worn in public spaces.
People should continue to try to maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from other people whenever possible.
People 65 years old or older and people who are high-risk due to medical conditions or compromised immune systems should continue to take extra precautions to protect against potentially picking up the virus.
Social gathering sizes are now authorized up to 250 people, up from 100 in Stage 3.
Offices and industry
Stage 4 authorizes offices to be back to full in-person capacity, although workers who can work from home can continue to do so, if desired.
Companies should try to maintain 6-foot distancing between employees as much as possible and employees coming in to work should be screened for illness. Anyone who is sick should stay home and not report.
Stage 4 has no listed changes for manufacturers and industry, which have already been able to operate at full capacity. Those companies should keep up protective measures, distancing and employee screening procedures.
Retail, malls and commercial businesses
Shops can get back to normal capacity now in Stage 4.
Previously limited to trying to manage a percentage of their normal customers in stores at one time, retail businesses can now return to 100% capacity.
That being said, these businesses are still advised to screen employees for illness and employees and customers are encouraged to keep wearing masks.
Holcomb and Box noted on Wednesday that, if desired, businesses can always set their own rules to require customers wear masks in order to enter.
Restaurants, bars with restaurant service
Things aren’t quite back to normal yet, but dining rooms can step up from 50% to 75% capacity in Stage 4.
Bar seating can also be reopened at 50% capacity to ensure space between customers.
Many restaurants hadn’t reopened their dining rooms at the 50% level due to both the economics and extra precautions that would be needed to serve in-person diners, although that may change with the higher capacity percentage now in play.
Employees must continue to wear masks while on the job and should be screened for illnesses.
Bars and nightclubs
Traditional bars as well as nightclubs are now green-lit to get back open.
Previously shut completely, those businesses can reopen at 50% capacity, with directions to try to maintain distancing between patrons.
Like restaurants, employees must wear face coverings and employees should be screened for illnesses. Employees and customers should be notified about the COVID-19 safety plan.
Personal services, gyms and fitness centers
Stage 4 offers no changes for these types of businesses compared to Stage 3.
Personal services including barbers, nail salons and spas will still operate by appointment only, with work stations set up to maintain social distancing. Employees and customers both must wear masks.
Gyms were able to open in Stage 3 and that remains, with class sizes remaining restricted for size and with guidance to increase sanitation of equipment to protect against surface transmission of coronavirus. Equipment in the gyms should remains spaced out to help maintain distancing among customers.
Cultural sites and entertainment venues
If you’ve been missing out on going somewhere and doing something fun, Stage 4 is your stage.
Cultural sites, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling alleys, sports venue, amusement and water parks and tourism sites can all be reopened at 50% capacity.
Larger venues like sports stadiums, race tracks and concert venues may be more limited than other spaces, but can reopen with distancing considerations in place.
Charity gaming sites and casinos can also reopen in Stage 4 — which will be good news for the state’s books as millions in gaming revenue has been at zero since the shutdown — at limited capacity.
Playgrounds, recreational facilities and sports leagues
Game on!
Youth and adult sports leagues, playgrounds, outdoor sport courts and other sport and fitness venues can now reopen.
Holcomb promised that additional guidance would be released regarding sports leagues and tournaments, which were not immediately available on Thursday.
Sports leagues should do their best to maintaining distancing among athletes and spectators and face coverings are recommended.
Parks and playgrounds can reopen for use, but the state is recommending increased sanitation of equipment after daily use. Health officials have also advised families to do their own personal sanitation such as washing hands or using sanitizer after getting done playing in public spaces to help reduce any potential infection.
