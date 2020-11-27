INDIANAPOLIS — Three more residents in the four-county area have died of COVID-19.
DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties each logged one new death each in reports from the state on Thursday and Friday.
It's the 32nd overall death in DeKalb County, 31st all-time in LaGrange County and 14th in Steuben County.
The state reported one new death for DeKalb County on Thursday, a death which occurred on Tuesday. According to state demographic information, the deceased was a person in their 70s.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 10 deaths of patients in their 70s and 19 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
LaGrange County also had a new death reported on Thursday, a death that occurred on Wednesday. The patient who died was someone 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, three deaths among people in their 60s, 13 among people in their 70s and 14 people who were 80 or older.
And on Friday, the state reported a new death from Steuben County. That death also occurred on Thursday and was a person in their 70s, according to demographic data.
Of the 13 total deaths in the county, four deaths have been people in their 60s, four deaths have been people in their 70s and six deaths have been among those 80 and older.
In total, the four-county area has had 56 deaths in the last 37 days. DeKalb County has had 21, LaGrange County had logged 16, Noble County had recorded 13 and Steuben County has lost six.
Statewide, new case counts have run a bit below the same day a week ago, although the Thanksgiving holiday may be playing a part in the lower figures.
Indiana recorded 6,373 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 5,643 cases on Friday, both of which were about 1,200 cases lower than the same days of the week a week ago.
The figures came on lower testing numbers, however, so the proportion of positive tests remains about the same as a week ago as evidenced by positivity rates remaining around 11%.
The state has seen a short-term and modest improvement in case counts and positivity, however, which show that Indiana may be starting to plateau after several weeks of COVID-19 numbers that were increasing at exponential rates.
A slowdown in testing and lab processing due to the holiday will throw a kink into the numbers for a short period of time, so it will likely take until early next week for figures to normalize as the testing apparatus around the state catches up after some time off.
Health officials are concerned that numbers could shoot even higher over the next two weeks if Thanksgiving gatherings caused more transmission of the virus in family units, although it won't be clear whether that happened until more time passes.
Hospitalization numbers dropped slightly for only the fourth time this month, as Indiana's total hospital census decreased to 3,287 patients on Thursday from the all-time high of 3,384 on Wednesday.
In Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, new hospital admissions have been going up again after a small lull earlier this week, although still remain just shy of all-time highs at 393 total patients.
Hospitalization numbers are still running more than double what they were before Indiana started seeing its latest surge in COVID-19 activity, which has pushed many hospital systems to the brink of their capacity.
High hospitalizations are a strong indicator of high death numbers to come, as approximately 1-in-7 people who enters a hospital for COVID-19 dies there, based on historical data.
Locally, case counts have showed little sign of slowing.
Over Thursday and Friday's reported, Noble County added 99 new cases of COVID-19, followed by Steuben County at 63 cases, DeKalb County at 61 cases and LaGrange County at 35 cases.
Noble and DeKalb counties are currently rated orange by the state for high spread — DeKalb dropped from red a week ago — while LaGrange and Steuben counties remain at red, the state's worst rating representing very high spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.