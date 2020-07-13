INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County has lost a 10th resident to COVID-19 as of Monday.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health report released at noon Monday, LaGrange County logged its 10th death from the novel coronavirus, the first new death since July 6.
All 10 of the deaths in LaGrange County have been patients 70-years-old or older, according to the state’s data. Eight were in the 70-79 range, while two were older than 80.
New case activity in LaGrange County has slowed significantly since the county went through a rapid surge after Memorial Day. After adding more than 300 cases in the one-month period following the holiday, new cases have slowed considerably.
Between July 6 and Monday, LaGrange County only saw an increase of 17 cases, an average just over two per day.
LaGrange County has also seen new hospitalizations grind to a halt. After admitting dozens of people throughout June — part of the reason why the county’s death total had been increasing — LaGrange County hasn’t had a new hospital admit since July 3, according to hospitalization data from the Regenstrief Institute.
No new deaths were reported elsewhere in the region. Noble County remains at 28 deaths overall, while DeKalb County is at four and Steuben County at two.
New COVID-19 activity remains relatively muted in the region compared to the June surge that hit northeast Indiana.
Since Saturday, Noble County added 11 cases, while Steuben County was up four and LaGrange County increased three. DeKalb County was unchanged since Saturday.
Hospitalizations also remain fairly low. Noble County had admitted six patients in the last week, approximately 14% of the new cases it had over the past seven days, while Steuben County had two admissions and DeKalb County just one.
Northeast Indiana is doing better lately amid a backdrop of state cases rising, although numbers for Indiana have fallen slightly the last two days.
After logging more than 700 cases for two days in a row on Friday and Saturday and topping 10% positivity for the first time since May on Saturday, numbers fell off a bit on Sunday and Monday.
Indiana added 533 cases Sunday and 425 on Monday on positivity rates of 8.2% and 7.2%, respectively.
On the two days, the state also logged just six deaths, although death numbers usually are lower over the weekend than during the week due to reporting lags.
Indiana’s testing numbers continue to fall compared to June. Throughout June, Indiana tested an average of about 7,400 per day, while so far in July that average has fallen to 6,600 per day.
New cases have gone up on average, even despite lower testing numbers. The state averaged 367 cases per day in June, compared to 496 per day in July.
Indiana had a monthly positivity rate of 4.95% in June, compared to 7.47% so far in July.
