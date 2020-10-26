INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing across Indiana, as the state opened the week at its highest point ever.
While no single-day records were broken over the weekend, day-of-the-week case counts keep rising to their highest numbers.
The Indiana State Department of Health’s Monday report said Indiana recorded 1,974 new cases of COVID-19.
Although that figure broke a streak of four 2,000-plus days, it still clocked in as the biggest Monday total ever by almost 400 cases, and that was after the previous two weeks had shattered previous Monday high points by more than 500 cases.
Sunday’s figures were high too, at 2,153 cases, which was the highest Sunday total ever by more than 500 cases.
Monday’s case numbers came on just under 24,000 tests, which meant a positivity rate of 8.27%. Sunday’s total was on about 30,000 tests, but still had a positivity return of 7.21%. Positivity has been above 7% on 13 of the last 15 days.
Cases and testing numbers tend to be lower early in the week as some testing sites aren’t open on weekends and labs may not be processing at as high of numbers as during the week.
On average, case counts rise each day throughout the week, with the highest historical numbers coming on Saturdays, before dropping off as the next new week starts.
With the state starting this week at levels 400-500 cases above even the last two week’s highest-ever numbers, Indiana could potentially be on the path to see record-breaking numbers again by Halloween.
The state’s death count dropped on Sunday and Monday, with the state record 12 and 13 deaths from COVID-19, respectively, a brief reprieve among several recent days that were in the 20-plus range and a few days with more than 40 deaths.
Death counts are typically highest on Tuesday, however, as reports tend to lag over the weekend.
Statewide hospitalizations have come down a bit off a local high point of 1,685 total patients on Friday, but still remain above 1,600 patients being treated for COVID-19.
The last time Indiana saw more than 1,600 hospitalized at the same time — not since early April when the state was in its initial surge of COVID-19.
Locally, case counts continue rising across the four-county area.
Noble County passed 1,200 cases all time over the past two days, adding 38 cases to go to 1,229 all-time. Steuben County added 20 cases, DeKalb County increased 15 and LaGrange County was up seven cases in the two-day span.
The number of average daily cases across Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and for more to the south, continues to rise, at more than double the rate it was a month ago.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 35 overall, followed by LaGrange County at 15, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at eight.
