ANGOLA — Patrons of downtown Angola businesses and city buildings will get a special musical treat on Wednesday.
Beginning at 4 p.m., Trine University's Sound of Thunder Marching Band will perform a brief outdoor community concert in the northwest quadrant of the Public Square, in front of The Brokaw Movie House.
Since public access to campus activities was limited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university decided to bring an event out to the community that area residents could enjoy.
"We want to celebrate the warmer weather and thank the people of Angola and Steuben County for their support of Trine University and its music programs," said Mark Kays, head of Trine's music department and director of the Sound of Thunder.
The band plans to perform for 30 to 45 minutes. Selections will include "Brown-Eyed Girl." "Don't Stop Belevin'," "Eye of the Tiger" and "Funky Town" as well as "God Bless America" and the Trine University fight song.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled for the following Wednesday, April 21.
