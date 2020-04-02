INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s school buildings will remain closed for the rest of this school year, state officials ordered Thursday.
No in-person instruction will be allowed, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in a statewide news conference on COVID-19 response.
High school seniors will receive credits for all courses in which they enrolled this semester, she added. That rule does not apply to lower grades.
“Graduates, our goal is to get you across that stage,” McCormick said. “For the second semester, if they are enrolled in a course, they will get credit.”
Schools must provide instruction for at least 160 days, regardless of method, or must offer at least 20 additional instruction days starting now, McCormick said.
“Our goal … is to ensure that students have some type of continuous learning,” McCormick said. Schools must submit their continuous learning plans to the state by April 17.
McCormick spoke at Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holcomb took a supporting role to other state officials, while continuing to encourage Hoosiers to keep up social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor promised an update on his stay-at-home order in Friday’s session. It currently is in force through Monday.
Holcomb singled out the DeKalb Eastern school district in Butler for special praise. He said Eastside Junior-Senior High School found iPads that were not being used and took them to nursing homes so residents could use Facetime and be in touch with families.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box led off the news conference. She welcomed Thursday’s arrival of health supplies from a national stockpile, but said no more shipments are expected.
Addressing whether people should wear facemasks in public, Box first advised against going outside more than necessary.
“We should not be out in public for very long. Just briefly, to go to the grocery store, to go to the pharmacy, to run across the street to check on grandma on grandpa,” Box said.
“Those medical masks that we have need to be saved for our providers,” she said. “Right now, we don’t have enough masks to mask 6.6 million Hoosiers.”
However, Box said it would be a “fabulous thing” to wear homemade masks if people want to do so. She also encouraged people to go outside on sunny days and hike trails in state parks — while staying 6 feet apart.
Later, Box spoke to the relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases in Allen County, which was reporting 51 cases Thursday. She said Allen County health officials are “feeling very blessed … but I think they’re feeling the calm before the storm.”
Box reported that 76 workers and residents have tested positive for coronavirus in 29 different long-term care facilities.
Fred Payne, commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development, said his agency is hiring more people to assist with its busy call center and claims administration. He said many questions can be answered online instead of waiting to have a call answered.
Hoosiers can go to unemployment.IN.gov to file unemployment claims, and a one-week waiting period for benefits has been waived.
“People now do not have to worry about missing a deadline in filing for their benefits,” Payne said.
“We are sailing through a storm in uncharted waters. We’ve just never seen anything like this. … We do have a moral compass, and that is focused on our neighbors,” Holcomb said.
To skeptics about the state’s restrictions on activities and his stay-at-home order, Holcomb said. “Don’t be a denier. Don’t deny the facts. … If you want to destroy an economy, long-term, then don’t deal with the virus.”
