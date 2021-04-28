HAMILTON — Steuben County United Way is kicking off its month-long Days of Caring a day before the event officially begins in May with a blitz of projects in Hamilton.
Hamilton Jr.-Sr. High School students and staff will be fanning out in the community on Friday to help out with good works in the community.
"We know we can always count on the support from the staff and students within the Hamilton School system. They always make giving back a priority and we are excited to partner with them for the good of the community," said Jessica Brodock, executive director of Steuben County United Way.
There will be some 25-30 students and staff from the high school who will be working on a variety of outdoor projects in the community, Brodock said.
Over the years, students from all of the school systems serving Steuben County have provided students. Hamilton has been a consistent participant.
The Hamilton crew will work from about 8:45-10:45 a.m.
Instead of a one-day or multiple-day mass work days, this year's Days of Caring will be held all month long in May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There's also two new events, a diaper drive to help out families with these often costly necessities for their little ones and a blood drive.
“Changing Diapers. Changing Lives” is the name of the diaper drive.
This gives people additional ways to help out but without having close contact with others, Brodock said.
The diapers and wipes drive is a perfect example of that. This will involve people visiting Angola businesses to drop off diapers and baby wipes.
The drop-off sites are Bowen Center, 200 Hoosier Drive; Midwest Eye Consultants, 712 Cameron Woods Drive; Austin Budreau State Farm Insurance, 406 W. Maumee St.; ProFed Credit Union, 2410 N. Wayne St.; Steuben County United Way, 317 S. Wayne St.; and 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union, 2998 Boyer Way.
The blood drive is being held at Steuben County YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. To make an appointment to donate blood, call 800-733-2767.
The traditional Days of Caring events will also be available for those wishing to give of their time or have a project done at their home.
Projects can include minor home repair, yard clean up, painting, window cleaning, clearing gutters and the like. Groups of volunteers will provide up to three hours of work at homes throughout the county. Volunteers can include families or businesses or civic organizations, many of which put together teams to fan out and provide help.
For more information about Days of Caring, whether it's to seek help, volunteer help or make a sponsorship donation, contact Steuben County United Way at 665-6196.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.