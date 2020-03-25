INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana reported two new deaths from COVID-19 as cases rose to 477 statewide.
DeKalb County has now also registered its first case on the statewide map, with a DeKalb Central staff member becoming that county's first positive case on Tuesday.
Since Tuesday, 112 new cases were logged. Testing, which had been moving at a clip of about 1,000 per day, slowed as the state only processed about 400 more samples in the prior 24 hours.
Two more Hoosiers died from COVID-19 complications, although the state health department did not indicate where those deaths occurred.
DeKalb County is now on the statewide map with its first registered case, joining Noble County, which had the fourth case in the state back on March 8. LaGrange and Steuben counties continue to have no identified cases yet.
DeKalb County Health Office Dr. Mark Souder said how the DeKalb County patient came into contact with the virus remains under investigation, and it includes the possibility of indirect contact with the first patient in Noble County.
The patient had been in self-quarantine, but was inside the school building at one point and potentially could have transmitted to numerous people.
Although testing has picked up substantially compared to last week, Indiana health officials have stated the virus is still mostly "invisible" at this point, because there's limited ability to identify hotspots of infection.
That reasoning is part of why Gov. Eric Holcomb issued his "hunker down" order for Hoosiers to stay home starting Wednesday through April 7 and limit excursions from home to only essential business.
With numerous exceptions for "essential businesses" allowed in the order, most businesses appear that they are continuing to operate, albeit with many workplaces closed to public access.
