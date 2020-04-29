ANGOLA — When Steuben County government office buildings reopen there might be significant limitations placed on the public, says a document borne out of a county safety committee meeting held Tuesday.
In a summary of recommendations from the Steuben County Health Department penned by Alicia van Ee, administrator and chief environmental health specialist, it is possible the public will be required to wear protective masks and make appointments in order to do business in the Steuben Community Center. Recommendations for other buildings were not detailed in the summary.
“There will be further discussion Friday in our public meeting,” said Commissioner Lynne Liechty.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a special meeting to deal with the possible reopening of government on Friday at 3:30 p.m., which coincides with typical end of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s daily COVID-19 press briefings.
Many officials, business leaders and the public are awaiting anxiously as Holcomb is expected to announce possible opening guidelines on Friday. It is not known when local government facilities will be allowed to reopen but Steuben County government is preparing for that eventuality.
Commissioner Jim Crowl said commissioners will learn along with everyone else whether Holcomb is going to extend his stay-at-home order or start lifting certain provisions in order to reopen parts of the economy and local government. Holcomb’s daily briefings start at 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed online or listened to on National Public Radio local affiliates.
During the shutdown, county offices are being staffed mainly by department heads. Office functions are continuing, but public access to buildings has been greatly limited.
If the county is allowed to reopen next week — Crowl anticipated a few days for readjustment as employees returned to work before allowing the public back in offices — there will be restrictions like none ever experienced in the modern era.
Here are some of the highlights of the Health Department’s recommendations:
• Masks must be worn by the public while in the Steuben Community Center, except where exclusions apply, such as young children “or those with medical necessity.”
• Face coverings must be worn by staff in public spaces, such as the mail room, hallways, visiting other departments, using elevators and in restrooms.
• The number of people allowed in the Community Center will be restricted; that number has not been released.
• Access to departments will be limited.
• Certain areas of the building will be restricted to employee use only, such as certain restrooms and the lunch area.
• Prior appointments will be necessary to meet with departments. If the individual is late or early, he or she must practice social distancing while waiting.
• Social distancing areas will have to be established for those with appointments or foot traffic.
• One employee will be designated to deal with the public, where feasible.
• Hand sanitizer will be available in central locations.
Numerous other provisions have been proposed that deal with employee- and building-specific issues.
