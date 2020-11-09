INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County logged its 39th death over the weekend amid statewide case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths all staying high.
Noble County’s 39th death was reported Sunday but occurred on Friday, according to the state report. The death was a person in their 70s, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with four people in their 60s, nine people in their 70s and 23 at 80 or older.
Noble County has seen a string of new deaths over the last three weeks, with six deaths since Oct. 21. Noble County isn’t alone as neighboring counties in the four-county area have also been adding new deaths in recent days.
Cases having been spiking in northeast Indiana. Noble County added 228 cases last week, the most in the four-county area. The other three counties were both over 100 cases in the last week, too.
But Noble County in particular is seeing an explosion in new cases — over Sunday and Monday the county added 120 new cases to its total.
Statewide, cases continue to stay up at record levels, with the state over 4,000 cases in a single day for the fifth consecutive day.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s Monday report, Indiana recorded 4,135 new cases of COVID-19.
That’s easily the biggest Monday amount ever, topping last week by about 1,100 more cases, which in itself was about 1,100 cases higher than the week before that.
It followed a Sunday of 4,652 new cases, which was 1,900 cases higher than the Sunday prior.
Big early-week numbers have been a consistent sign of record-breaking totals later in the week, as COVID-19 cases usually rise as the week goes on and more people obtain testing compared to slower weekend days.
The 4,135 cases on Monday also didn’t even come on a day of large testing figures. The state had just over 28,000 tests processed, low compared to the prior four days of 40,000-plus, which resulted in a one-day positivity rate of 14.58%.
The state benchmark for positivity is 5%, but Indiana has now been over 10% on seven of the last eight days.
Statewide hospitalizations continue to hit new record highs every day, with a total of 2,174 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Sunday.
The state’s total intensive care unit bed capacity is holding at about 30%, but the percentage of COVID-19 patients occupying those ICU beds continues to increase.
In mid-September, fewer than 10% of all ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, a proportion that has risen to 25%.
With the rise in hospitalizations, Indiana continues to see a rise in daily deaths. The state recorded 35 deaths on Sunday and 35 deaths on Monday, as the state continues to average more daily deaths per day in November than it had in either April or May at the beginning of the pandemic.
The state is averaging about 36 deaths per day so far this month.
On the local level, it’s the same story, different day — case counts keep rising sharply.
Noble County added 120 total cases over Sunday and Monday, followed by Steuben County at 48, DeKalb County at 47 and LaGrange County at 36.
No deaths were reported elsewhere in the region, with LaGrange County at 18, DeKalb County at 14 and Steuben County at 10.
