INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County has logged two new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, takings its total for January to nine.
The local deaths came amid continuing improvement in statewide and regional numbers for cases and deaths, however.
Steuben County's 41st and 42nd deaths from COVID-19 occurred on Saturday and Sunday. One patient was in their 60s and the other was 80 years old or older, according to demographic information from the state.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in their 40s, eight have been people in their 60s, 10 deaths have been people in their 70s and 23 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County has been the only local county with a significant number of deaths, having more than the other three area counties combined. Steuben County has logged nine deaths so far this month, compared to two each in Noble and DeKalb counties and only one in LaGrange County since the turn of the year.
Steuben County recorded eight deaths in November and 13 in December, meaning 30 of its 42 total deaths have happened in the last two and a half months.
The state as a whole reported 23 deaths on Sunday and 30 on Monday, both lower than the monthly average, although deaths usually drop to their lowest over the weekend due to reporting lags.
Still, Indiana is averaging 59 deaths per day so far in January, a marked improvement from 79 per day average in December.
Case counts continue to drop, with the state recording 3,162 cases on Sunday and 2,498 cases on Monday. Those are both down compared to their same-day comparisons a week ago.
Testing stayed high for the weekend and positivity was still down, with one-day returns of 7.03% and 7.09%. The state has now seen positivity under 10% for seven consecutive days. The state hasn't strung together a week under 10% since late October.
Hospitalizations ticked up slightly on Sunday to 2,386 total patients in treatment for COVID-19, breaking a streak of 10 consecutive days of improvement in the hospital census.
That patient total is more than a thousand below the all team peak set Nov. 30, but still more than twice as high as patient counts were running prior to the surge starting in October.
Locally, case counts have continue to rise by slower margins recently as the state has seen improvement.
Steuben County added 38 cases over the two-day period, followed by Noble County with 34, DeKalb County with 22 and LaGrange County at 13.
All four counties are currently sitting in red ratings from the Indiana State Department of Health, but improving case numbers could help drop counties to a lower rating. Area counties will need to see positivity drop below 15% if they hope to escape the red this week.
