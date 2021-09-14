INDIANAPOLIS — A few local schools continue to see outbreaks of COVID-19 in their buildings, with Lakeland, DeKalb Central, Garrett and East Noble seeing notable new student cases this past week.
Most area schools continue to see little impact at the moment, but a few schools are seeing localized outbreaks.
In total, Indiana schools logged 4,996 new student cases of COVID-19 last week — which was shortened one day by the Labor Day holiday on Monday. That total was down from 6,322 from the full week prior.
Teacher and staff cases were also down from the week prior, with Indiana logging in total 254 teacher and 397 new staff cases last week.
Indiana as a whole has seen a recent leveling in new COVID-19 cases after nearly two straight months of increases. Whether that plateau is here to stay, it's still a bit too early to tell. Health officials have expressed concerns that Labor Day gatherings could lead to further increases, which might not show up until after the holiday weekend so new increases could still be on the horizon.
Locally, five school buildings saw more than five new cases logged last week.
Lakeland appears to be suffering the most notable outbreak at this time, with 14 new cases recorded at Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School as well as 14 new cases logged at Lakeland Intermediate School. The primary school showed no change compared to a week prior.
After that, DeKalb High School had the next-largest increase in cases, with 12 new recorded in that building. That brings the high school's total to 31 overall so far in the 2021-22 school year.
DeKalb High School had just 51 in all of 2020-21, so the building is already more than halfway to its last-year total after only about a month in session so far this school year.
After that, Garrett Middle School recorded six new cases on the week and Garrett High School had at least four cases logged.
East Noble High School — which suffered a major outbreak in August — also recorded new cases again with six new students diagnosed.
East Noble has now logged 73 cases total in 2021-22, which matches the 73 cases logged all of the 2020-21 school year. East Noble has been in session just over five weeks this year and the high school went virtual several days in an effort to break transmission lines before returning to the building.
Although multiple school board members and administrators donned masks at their recent meeting last Wednesday, the school board did not discuss any COVID-19 policy in their public meeting and no changes have been made to district policy at this time.
K-12 students are generally at very low risk from COVID-19, with pediatric hospitalizations and deaths being extremely rare.
Still, health officials have expressed concern about the possibility of wide transmission in schools primarily because children go home to households that contain other family members who may be more susceptible to the virus and who also come into contact with numerous people at their daily work sites.
Students younger than 12 aren't able to be vaccinated yet as no vaccine has been approved for use in children that young yet.
About 55% of Hoosiers age 12 and older statewide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but vaccination rates in the local area are far lower and vaccination rates among the young are the lowest among all age groups, meaning the majority of school-age children are immunized against the virus.
The Indiana State Department of Health has offered schools the opportunity to reduce quarantines by allowing close contacts who remain asymptomatic to be able to stay in classes and not go on quarantine. The caveat to that policy is that schools have to adopt and maintain a mask requirement in schools in order to qualify for the quarantine reduction.
While some larger school districts in Indiana have opted to go back to masking, none in the four-county area have.
