LAGRANGE — The Michiana Event Center remains closed and will stay that way at least through the end of next week, said LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin.
Pechin, along with the health department’s administrator, Dr. Alfredo Garcia, met with Dennis Fry, the CEO of the MEC, late last week, and together they signed a compliance agreement. That agreement stipulates that the MEC will voluntarily remain closed until at least Sunday, Jan. 24 or Monday, Jan. 25. That is when Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to announce the next phase in Indiana’s fight against the most recent surge in the coronavirus pandemic.
In return for the MEC signing an agreement the board of health has agreed to withdraw its emergency order to close, said Jeff Wible, the LaGrange attorney representing the board of health.
Wible said the MEC wanted to preserve its ability to seek “administrative remedies” and by signing the compliance agreement, they stopped the legal clock that regulates how much time they are allowed by law to seek relief. State law only allows for a 15-day period to seek administrative remedies in a case like this.
Wible added that the health department is likely to issue a new order to the MEC once the governor’s new orders are announced, but added that since no one knows what those orders will say, no one can know how it will affect business at the MEC. Whether the MEC will be allowed to reopen, he added, is anyone’s guess.
“I don’t know if the governor is going to be more restrictive or less restrictive, but whatever the order is, we’ll follow it,” Wible explained.
The electronic billboard in front of the MEC says its next event won’t take place until Friday, Jan. 29. That show is a Tool Expo and Auction, The electronic sign also advertised a Health Expo that would start that same day.
Also, according to the MEC’s website, a truck and tractor pull is back on the MEC schedule for Feb. 4-6. That event had been originally been scheduled for Jan. 14-16 at the MEC but was postponed because of the health department order.
The health department served the MEC with the emergency order to close on Thursday, Jan. 7, saying the Shipshewana business had repeatedly violated the governor’s order limiting crowds at events to 25 or fewer people. Those same orders also required businesses like the MEC to require patrons wear face coverings and practice social distancing, something it said the Shipshewana business was not enforcing.
The MEC arena seats several thousand people. The building also has a second hall it uses to host big trade shows. Most events at the MEC draw crowds in the thousands to the Shipshewana venue.
The order the health department filed against the MEC indicated that health department representatives walked into the MEC on Dec. 28, 2020, during a MEC event, and observed “ …hundreds of individuals (exclusive of staff) who did not wear protective face coverings or observe social distancing guidelines as required …” by the state.
The order went on to accuse the MEC of continued promotion upcoming events for January and February “without having remedied prior violations.”
“We’ve made an agreement with the MEC to keep them closed at least until we hear the governor’s new orders,” said Dr. Tony Pechin, the LaGrange County Health Officer.
Like Wible, Pechin said he has no idea what the governor is likely to propose when he next addresses the coronavirus pandemic situation in the state next week.
“If the numbers are better, he may loosen things up a bit. I just don’t know,” he said.
Pechin said the health department isn’t harassing the MEC. Instead, he said, it is simply enforcing the governor’s orders.
“That’s all we’re doing,” he explained.
Calls placed to Dennis Fry, the CEO of the MEC, for comments about this story were not returned.
