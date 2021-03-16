INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers 45 years old and older can now sign up to get COVID-19 vaccines.
The Indiana State Department of Health opened the eligibility to those in the 45-49 age group Tuesday morning. The expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 415,640 Hoosiers.
Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will be available over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 400 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.
