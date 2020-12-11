AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported two new deaths and 47 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The deaths bring the county’s total to 44, including 10 in the first 11 days of December.
One patient who died was older than 60 years, and the other was older than 90, the department said. No further information about the people who died will be released.
The 47 new cases return to a more typical level for December, after Thursday’s 13 new cases marked the lowest total since since Oct. 22, when 13 cases also were reported.
The new cases Friday bring the county’s total to 2,458 since the start of the pandemic and 493 in the first 11 days of December — an average of nearly 45 per day.
Friday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; five between ages 11-20; six from 21-30 years of age; four between 31-40; seven who are 41-50 years old; seven who are 51-60; eight who are 61-70; five who are 71-80; three who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 204 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two since Thursday, including 36 who have been treated by intensive-care units, an increase of one.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
