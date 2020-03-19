BUTLER — While the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District has announced plans for eLearning and "grab and go" meals for students ages 18 and younger in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, students won't return to their classrooms until May 1.
During a news conference Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that schools will remain closed until May 1.
DeKalb Eastern is currently on spring break through Friday, March 27. Recently, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens said schools will remain closed at least through Monday, April 13.
That changed with the governor's announcement Thursday.
Thursday afternoon, the school district posted that DeKalb Eastern classes will resume Monday, May 4.
"These aren't measures we want to take," Holcomb said. "These are measures we have to take, and if we have to take further measures, we will."
"Be positive, make good choices. Stay on the work you have at home. It's important that you are a good partner in this," said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana State Superintendent of Public Instruction, addressing Indiana's students.
All state-mandated tests are suspended for the 2019-2020 school year, she added.
To the seniors concerned about graduation ceremonies, "We hear you. Our goal is that we graduate our seniors," McCormick said. Local school districts will make decisions about graduation ceremonies, she said.
"This announcement is taxing for a lot of people, but I think it's the right thing to do," McCormick added.
DeKalb Eastern has announced instructional eLearning will be in place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Mondays and Fridays will be used as governor-issued waiver days. No student work will be assigned on waiver days.
“Also, beginning the week of March 30 and every week thereafter until the week of May 4, or until further notice, grab and go meals will be available for pickup on Mondays and Thursdays at the following locations: Eastside Junior-Senior High School, west parking lot, door 5 near the soccer field and Riverdale Elementary, east parking lot, door 3 behind the school from 10:30-11 a.m."
The school district also announced that grab and go meals can be picked up at the following locations and times: Mount Pleasant Church, C.R. 59 and C.R. 40, from 11-11:20 a.m.; Coburn Corners Church, C.R. 64 east of S.R. 101, from 11:40 a.m. to noon and Spencerville Community Club, C.R. 68, west of S.R. 1, from 12:10-12:30 p.m.
"On March 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., medicines, computer devices, computer chargers and any other necessary academic materials will be available for student/parent pickup. Any requests past this date will be denied," the school district said.
“Due to the evolving circumstances and frequent guidance from county and state health officials, please continue to check dekalbeastern.com for updated information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.