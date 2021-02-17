INDIANAPOLIS — For the third-straight day, Indiana has logged fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19.
It's the first three-day stretch of such low case numbers since the end of September, but with higher testing numbers and lower positivity rates.
On Wednesday, Indiana logged 923 new cases of COVID-19. That follows daily case counts of 878 and 777 on Tuesday and Monday, respectively.
The case count came on 31,115 total tests administered, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of 2.97%.
That makes 13 days in the last 15 in which positivity was below 5%, the state's benchmark, and it's the fourth time in the last week that positivity has been below 3%.
The last time Indiana saw such low numbers was during September. The state averaged 861 cases per day across that month and had an average positivity rate of 4.07%.
Average daily cases are higher this month at 1,457 per day, but the state is testing at a higher rate now than then, averaging about 36,000 tests per day compared to about 21,000 per day back in September. The result is a nearly-identical positivity rate at 4.06% so far in February.
Indiana's seven-day average positivity rate as reported by the state, which lags one week back, currently sits at 4.7%, which has more than halved since the same time a month ago, when positivity across the state was at 13.3%.
The one area Indiana isn't doing as well in this month compared to September is in deaths. The state is still averaging about 42 deaths per day this month compared to just 11 per day in September.
September was Indiana's best month during the pandemic, with the lowest case counts and positivity and death counts that were just slightly higher than in August.
Hospitalizations across the state have also dropped below 1,000 for the first time since Oct. 3, falling to 955 patients statewide. That's fallen from an all-time high of more than 3,400 patients back on Nov. 30.
Hospitalizations have a little more to go before falling back into "normal" ranges for the pandemic, which was approximately 600-900 patients per day for the period between June and October.
Locally, case counts have continued to tick up by smaller margins, although DeKalb County has seen a slight increase compared to recent weeks.
DeKalb County added 16 new cases on Wednesday, followed by 15 cases in Noble County. LaGrange County added just two cases while Steuben County logged one new on the day.
Noble and LaGrange counties saw improved color-coded ratings this week, with Noble dropping to yellow and LaGrange County hitting blue, the best rating, representing low spread.
Steuben and DeKalb, however, both rose back to orange for high spread. Higher positivity rates in Steuben County pushed it back to orange while rising case counts compared to a week ago bumped DeKalb County back to orange.
